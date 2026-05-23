Posted in: NBC, Sky One, TV | Tagged: snl, SNL UK

SNL Separation Anxiety: S51 Bloopers, Cut for Time, "Joke Swap" 360

In our first SNL Separation Anxiety, it's Season 51 clean-up time: Paul McCartney/Will Ferrell, bloopers, "Cut for Time" sketches, and more.

Article Summary SNL Separation Anxiety kicks off with a Season 51 roundup, tracking summer updates before Saturday Night Live/Saturday Night Live UK return.

Paul McCartney’s extra SNL finale performances with host Will Ferrell deliver a memorable coda to Season 51.

SNL Season 51 bloopers, blunders, and cast breaks spotlight the live-show chaos that made the year so much fun.

Weekend Update’s Joke Swap gets an SNL 360 view, while two Cut for Time sketches add more finale-worthy laughs.

We've been wrestling with what to title our Saturday Night Live coverage during the summer off-season – and we think we've settled on the winner because it pretty much cuts to the chase: SNL Separation Anxiety. With the original show most likely not returning for Season 52 until October, and SNL UK already set to return for its second season in September, we're going to be offering a weekly weekend look at what SNL and SNL UK have been up to over the next few months. For this go-around, we're cleaning up SNL 51 with a look at a pair of extra finale musical performances, a bloopers highlight reel, two more "Cut for Time" sketches, and more. Here's a look:

First up, we've got a look back at SNL 51 finale musical guest Paul McCartney's encore performances at the end of the season finale, with SNL icon and host Will Ferrell on hand to offer a little musical assistance:

Next up, we have a look at the season's bloopers, blunders, and truly great breaks:

We've been big fans of the "SNL 360" series of looks that the long-running sketch comedy series has been releasing over the past several seasons, but this one is special. Being able to see the audience's reactions to "Weekend Update" anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che's "Joke Swap" made the entire segment that much more twisted:

In the first of two "Cut for Time" sketches, a dad (Ashley Padilla) gets into an argument with his son (Ferrell) in front of his boss (Tommy Brennan). In the second sketch, Sarah Sherman stops by "Weekend Update" to share her thoughts on how Season 51 went – and before you ask? Yup, both sketches would've been perfect fits with the finale.

"The Rundown" – Building the Perfect SNL Show

SNL has launched a new short-form digital original series called The Rundown, featuring memorable faces from SNL, including Dana Carvey, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Colin Jost, Bowen Yang, Questlove, and more. Guests will stop by Studio 8H to select a favorite segment from the show's history to add to the iconic Rundown board, building an all-star episode along the way. Here's a look at the episodes released so far:

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