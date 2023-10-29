Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Fran Drescher, nbc, SAG-AFTRA, sarah sherman, saturday night live, snl

SNL Takes On SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP, Fran Drescher, Halloween Guidelines

SNL took on the AMPTP, "exhausting" SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, and the union's recent Halloween costume guidelines in a sketch.

With first-time host/stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze and musical guest Foo Fighters (Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, and Josh Freese) currently holding court in Studio 8H, we've had an episode that's been a vast improvement over the previous week (sorry, Bad Bunny). While our full SNL review will hit on Sunday morning, we didn't want to wait to pass along one of the best sketches of the night as Sarah Sherman took on the role of SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher for a sketch that twisted the knife on the union's posted Halloween costume guidelines that saw some pushback from members. But Drescher and the studios & streamers comprising the AMPTP didn't walk away unscathed, either.

In the sketch, Bargatze and SNL cast member Ego Nwodim portrayed a couple giving out candy on Halloween night – only to receive a visit from Sherman's Drescher, making sure everyone knows "how to do Halloween during a strike." That means no costumes representing IPs from struck companies – because otherwise, "we would be promoting the companies we're striking against, which makes all of these children a bunch of adorable scabs" (Ryan Reynolds, take note). From there, Drescher offers some advice on other costume options – like "Harry Potter" (but as J.K. Rowling portrays him in her books), lesser-known characters from the Bible (ones that haven't made it to the big or small screens), turning Mario into every cartoon character on every pizza box, etc.

From there, Nwodim's character tells Sherman's Drescher, "That must be exhausting" after Drescher shares that the SAG-AFTRA strike has broken past the 100-day mark. "Hey, did you just call me exhausting? Well, a lot of people have," Sherman's Drescher responded defensively, very possibly a nod to the rollercoaster month that SAG-AFTRA has had (union members offering their own plans to end the strike, the pushback on the Halloween guidelines, etc.). But Sherman didn't forget who the biggest target was in all of this – using a perfect Halloween metaphor to explain what the deal is with AMPTP. "Negotiating with the studios is a lot like trick or treating. You know how you go to the biggest house on the block, and all the lights are off, and they're pretending they're not home? But you can see them through the window eating Kit Kat bars, dozens of Kit Kat bars, billions of Kit Kat bars, record numbers of Kit Kat bars? All actors are saying is, 'Break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar,'" Sherman's Drescher shared.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!