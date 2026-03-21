Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: snl, SNL UK

SNL UK Cold Open: PM Starmer Tries Breaking Bad Iran News to Trump

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer tries working through his nerves to break some bad news to Trump about Iran in SNL UK's first cold open.

Article Summary SNL UK debuts with a Cold Open featuring PM Keir Starmer nervously preparing to call Trump about Iran.

Starmer seeks advice from his team, revealing a comically unhealthy obsession with appeasing Trump.

Help arrives in the form of a Gen Z advisor who suggests he leave Trump a voice message instead.

The sketch pokes fun at US-UK relations, referencing world events and classic pop culture moments.

Sky and NOW's debut episode of SNL U.K. kept the "Saturday Night Live" Cold Open tradition going, taking on U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer (George Fouracres) as he tries working through his nerves enough to tell U.S. President Donald Trump that England wouldn't be joining the U.S. in its war with Iran. After worrying to his advisor (Hammed Animashaun) that Trump might get mad and yell at him, Starmer is advised to just be himself: "Yourself is who everyone likes" (which got a nice reaction from the audience). From there, Starmer opens up to his advisor in a way that screams "toxic and unhealthy relationship," with Starmer noting at one point, "I just want to keep him happy. You don't understand him like I do. I can change him!" Thankfully, Starmer's Gen Z advisor (Jack Shep) enters the scene, equipped to help out the prime minister because, "I'm an expert in messy drama, I've been in three throuples, and I'm currently gay." The solution? Leave Trump a voice message!

"Hi, Donald. I'm afraid I can't go to war with you, but that doesn't mean that we can't be chums. America and Britain have a long, proud tradition of cooperation, and nothing can take that away. Remember the good times. Remember D-Day? Remember Live Aid? Remember Iraq? The first week and none of the rest. Remember Helen Baxterdale on 'Friends'? Remember Hugh Laurie on 'Friends'? Remember the episode of 'Friends' where they all came to London?" Fouracres' Starmer points out. "But most importantly, remember the one where Ross and Rachel were on a break? I think that's perhaps what we need. Not forever, just until you've got all this war out of your system. We want different things. I know how badly you want to start World War III, and that's great. You absolutely do that but we can't be part of it. You can, however, use the naval bases whenever you want."

After being congratulated by his advisor for doing "the bare minimum, and that's all people expect from you," Fouracres offers a fun knife twist on SNL UK ("It just goes to show, while we may not agree with everything America does, we can still be civil and embrace their wonderful, unproblematic culture"). From there, we get the trio uttering what will hopefully become iconic words: "Live from London, it's Saturday night!"

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