Snowpiercer Season 3: TNT Series Returns January 24th; S03 Overview

At the end of July, fans of TNT's Snowpiercer were on the receiving end of some seriously good news courtesy of series star Daveed Diggs (Layton) and the rest of the team. That's when they learned that production on the third season had officially wrapped and that the cable network had given the series a green light for a fourth season. On Wednesday, we learned when that third season would be hitting screens. So here's hoping you enjoy your holiday season because Snowpiercer returns to TNT beginning Monday, January 24, 2022. Here's a look at the key art released, followed by an overview of the upcoming season.

At the end of "Snowpiercer" season two, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright), who were banished to Big Alice's compost car, plotted to take back Snowpiercer. With the help of Javier (Roberto Urbina) and Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Layton and Ruth made it back to Snowpiercer and rallied with their supporters. Josie (Katie McGuiness) destroyed the Aquarium car separating Snowpiercer's head from the remaining 1,023 cars. With Layton in command of a 10-car "pirate train," he and his team rushed to Breslauer Research Station to find Melanie (Jennifer Connelly). Season three picks up with Layton (Diggs) and his inner circle commanding a small pirate train in search of Melanie (Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization, aided by a newfound survivor. Back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is consolidating power, foiled only by secret allies of Layton's hidden on the train, committed to the cause.

Archie Panjabi and Chelsea Harris join the season three cast, with Mike O'Malley being elevated to a series regular. Snowpiercer season three also stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard,nAlison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg. TNT's Snowpiercer is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Aubrey Nealon, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson, as well as the original film's producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi. Tomorrow Studios produces along with CJ Entertainment, with ITV Studios handling international distribution.