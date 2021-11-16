Solar Opposites Holiday Special Trailer: Merry F-ing Shlorpmas, Folks!

In less than a week, Korvo (Justin Roiland), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and the Pupa (Sagan McMahan) are heading back to your streaming screens to help you celebrate the holidays or die trying. Though the "dying" part usually happens to those around them, the "gift that keeps on giving." With a third season on the way and a fourth season secured, Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan's hit Hulu series, our fivesome is looking to make everyone's seasons merry & bright next week with A Very Solar Holiday Opposites Special. And with the series set to debut on Monday, we have a look at the official trailer that's as wonderfully messed up as you hoped it would be.

With the special episode set to premiere on November 22nd, here's a look at the official trailer followed by an extended look in the form of the NSFW music video for "WTF is Christmas?" (with Korvo getting an assist from Darren Criss) that's not for the easily offended (which is a nice way of saying it's NSFW so don't play it loud):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Solar Opposites Holiday Special Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ksyN_RW-usY)

A Very Solar Holiday Opposites Special: HO HO HO! The Solars don't understand the holidays, but that won't stop them from trying!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: "WTF is Christmas?" | A Solar Opposites Song ft. Darren Criss (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XgaKOdQAaCc&t=111s)

In Roiland and McMahan's adult animated series, four aliens escape from their exploding homeworld only to crash land into a move-in-ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack (Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry Terry (Middleditch) and Jesse (Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them, and terraform the Earth. The series also features an all-star line-up of voice actors that's included Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Christina Hendricks, Jason Mantzoukas, Liam Cunningham, Rainn Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, and more.