Solar Opposites Season 6 "The Wall" Trailer: A Shocking Return?!

Returning on October 13th, here's a look at "The Wall" trailer for EPs Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel's Hulu's Solar Opposites Season 6.

Article Summary Solar Opposites Season 6 premieres on Hulu October 13th with a 10-episode final season.

The Wall storyline gets its own explosive trailer featuring a shocking return.

Korvo and crew face their toughest challenge yet: living on a strict budget after disaster strikes.

The final season promises high stakes, epic surprises, and a thrilling conclusion to The Wall saga.

For Korvo (Dan Stevens), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and The Pupa (Sagan McMahan), their mission on Earth is about to come to an end. On October 13th, the 10-episode sixth season of EPs Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel's Solar Opposites will hit Hulu screens, and we have another trailer to pass along. Once their alien diamond-making machine gets destroyed, the fam will face their greatest challenge yet: living their expensive lives on a budget. When their consumerist habits and expensive hobbies are gone, only their true selves will remain… but will they like who they find, in each other and in themselves? In addition, the epic story of the people of The Wall will lead to a thrilling and shocking conclusion. How's that sound for a final season, right?

With the series getting an official trailer at the end of last month, it seems only fitting that "The Wall" gets its own spotlight, right? Especially one that features… a shocking return! Here's a look at the epic final trailer for "The Wall," followed by a previous look at the final season released during the summer:

Hulu's Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV junk food and fun stuff. Along with Stevens, Middleditch, Mack, and Giambrone, the sixth and final season will see a guest star lineup that includes Tiffany Haddish, Kieran Culkin, Christina Hendricks, Ken Marino, Alfred Molina, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell, and Beck Bennett.

Hulu's Solar Opposites is executive-produced by Mike McMahan, Josh Bycel, and Sydney Ryan. The animated series is produced by 20th Television Animation. All five seasons (including a Christmas special, two Halloween specials, and a Valentine's Day special) are now available to stream on Hulu and Netflix.

