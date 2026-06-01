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Wil Wheaton Teases "Wickedly Funny" Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

On The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast, Wil Wheaton teases the upcoming "wickedly funny" Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.

Article Summary Wil Wheaton calls Stuart Fails to Save the Universe “wickedly funny,” praising its clever scripts and standout cast.

On The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast, Wheaton says he followed the spinoff’s development closely from the start.

Wheaton visited the set, read scripts, and says Stuart Fails to Save the Universe takes smart risks that pay off.

Questions remain over Big Bang Theory cast returns, but Chuck Lorre strongly hints fans will love what’s coming.

With a little less than two months to go until HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe hits our screens, we're getting a chance to hear about what's to come from someone we got a really good look at in the latest "Coming Soon" trailer from HBO Max. Wielding some serious "Star Trek"/Vulcan magic, we got a quick look at none other than Wil Wheaton in action. Checking in with The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast, Wheaton offered host Jessica Radloff and listeners/viewers a tease or two about the series.

"I have had the extraordinary privilege of being in the front row for the entire development of 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.' I sat with Bill [Prady] for months while he told me I know everything about it. He's told me who the characters are, what the McGuffin is," Wheaton shared, making him someone in the know from day one. "It's wonderful. It's brilliant. It's so funny. The actors are phenomenal. You know, it's so risky to take a spin-off. Characters and actors who are always capable of, you know, filling the top spots now have to do that. And there's expectations," he added.

Wheaton continued, "You're going to be compared to what you already did, no matter what. And all you can do is commit to the work and show up and do the very best that you can. And I got to go to the set to visit, and I watched them, and they are amazing. I would not say this if I didn't believe it in my heart, if I hadn't witnessed it myself, if I hadn't read a lot of the scripts. It's so clever. And it's wickedly funny."

Set to premiere on July 23rd, "The Big Bang Theory" spinoff sees comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart finds himself aided in his quest by his girlfriend, Denise (Lauren Lapkus), his geologist friend, Bert (Brian Posehn), and the quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass, Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie).

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: Will "Big Bang Theory" Cast Return?

Of course, when you're a spinoff from a very popular long-running series, fans will start asking questions about who from the original cast might appear. But when your official overview name drops Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper and Johnny Galecki's Leonard Hofstadter and includes a reference to "alternate-universe versions of characters we've gotten the meet over the course of the original series' run," the questions are begging to be asked – and Lorre was kind enough to answer them (as much as possible) during an interview with TV Line in support of Netflix's Leanne Morgan-starring comedy Leanne.

Will Parsons/Sheldon and Galecki/Leonard Appear in the Series? "I cannot speak to that. That is a closely guarded piece of information that, you know… I've taken a blood oath regarding."

Will Parsons, Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch, and/or Mayim Bialik Return to Play Alt-Universe Versions of Their "Big Bang Theory" Characters?

Here's how the exchange went down:

Lorre: "Is that your hope?"

Interviewer: "It would be my hope, and I think millions of—"

Lorre: "You're going to love this show."

"I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone. Something the characters on 'The Big Bang Theory,' would have loved, hated, and argued about," Lorre shared about the premise behind the spinoff. Penn added, "I was on a vision quest in the most remote parts of the Amazon Rainforest when a carrier pigeon arrived with a note from Chuck Lorre asking if I wanted to help make a show that the characters from 'Big Bang Theory' would watch. I couldn't resist that idea, so I packed up my yurt and hailed the next dirigible out. At the same time, Chuck sent an expedition to locate Bill Prady, who had been frozen with his shield across his chest in a block of arctic ice. The team assembled, we set out to make this insane show, which lives in a universe created by Chuck and Bill. I couldn't be more honored to be working with these amazing people."

The spinoff series also stars Ryan Cartwright (Kevin Can Wait), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), and Tommy Walker (Danger Force) – with Wil Wheaton also returning to the TBBT universe. HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe stems from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady serve as executive producers.

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