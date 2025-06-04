Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park: Joe Jonas Appreciated Parody; Nick & Kevin? Not So Much

South Park fan Joe Jonas on the Jonas Brothers' initial reaction to being parodied and abused by Mickey Mouse in Season 13's "The Ring."

When The Jonas Bros were parodied in the South Park 13th season premiere "The Ring", it was actually a rare throwback to the earlier days when the animated comedy series would parody as many celebrities as they could, and many of them were in on the joke like musicians Elton John, Robert Smith, and Ozzy Osborne. R&B legend Isaac Hayes was also an integral part of the Matt Stone and Trey Parker series' early success as the school cafeteria specialist Jerome "Chef" McElroy. "The Ring", which aired in 2009, parodied Disney's use of young musicians like the sibling trio of Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas as hypersexualized figures. In the instance of South Park, they are secretly a marketing tactic used by Disney to "sell sex to young girls." The pop group, which started in 2005-2013 and reunited in 2019, shared mixed feelings about the parody, with Joe revealing in an episode of Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals their initial reaction.

Joe Jonas Appreciated the 'South Park' Humor – Nick and Kevin Didn't

"Our skin was not as thick back then," Joe told Mythical Chef Josh Scherer. "I think I was the only brother that loved it. I thought it was hilarious, because I watched 'South Park,' and I was like, 'This is so funny, I know what they're doing, they make fun of everyone!'" During the events of "The Ring", Kenny McCormack has a new girlfriend, and both are encouraged by the Jonas Brothers to wear purity rings. As they promote their upcoming Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience. The mastermind behind the purity rings is Mickey Mouse, who rules with an iron fist when the brothers harbor doubts about the promotion. The episode portrays the Disney mascot as ruthless, abusive, and exhibiting the behavior of a mob boss to the point of being up the brothers for ever daring to challenge his ambitions. Parker voiced Kevin and Nick while Stone voiced Joe.

"To be made fun of by a comic is usually a sign that they give a s—, and they care, and it's funny," Joe said. "They really went for us." He also noted that the episode wasn't specifically targeting him and his brothers, but the concept of tween boy bands and Disney's practices. "I think they were going more so on, like, the idea of what it is…I mean, what an honor to get my ass kicked by Mickey. I think it's one of my favorite episodes. And later on, now, we just laugh. We love that. I think it's so great. Definitely a claim-to-fame for me."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!