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The Boys: Is Hughie & Starlight's Child a Supe? Eric Kripke Clarifies

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke answers whether Annie/Starlight and Hughie's child, Robin, will be the second naturally-born supe after Ryan.

Article Summary The Boys finale reveals Hughie and Starlight are expecting a daughter, Robin, as they begin a new chapter together.

Eric Kripke confirms Robin is not a naturally born supe, saying Ryan remains the only one born with powers in The Boys.

Kripke says Hughie and Annie want Robin to have a happy, normal life, not one shaped by Compound V or superhero legacy.

The Boys ending also tees up more universe stories, though Kripke cautions fans not to expect Robin in future canon soon.

In The Boys finale, "Blood and Bone," as the dust settled, we're treated to a bit of an epilogue of our surviving heroes. Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) went off to France to live out the future at a café she would have enjoyed with Frenchie (Tomer Capone) had he not sacrificed himself in the previous episode. Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) reunited with his wife and child, and adopted Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) as part of the family. Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Annie/Starlight (Erin Moriarty) stay in town as they start a family, with her expecting and already choosing a name for their daughter, Robin, but still superheroing when needed. Speaking with Screen Rant, creator Eric Kripke addressed whether Robin will be the second naturally born supe (after Ryan) in any future The Boys canon.

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke on Whether Hughie and Starlight's Child Is a Supe

When asked whether Robin is a supe, "[laughs] No, the only born superhero is Ryan," Kripke said. "Everyone else has to be injected. I'd like to think that they've learned their lesson and they're going to give baby Robin a happy, normal life." As far as there's a possibility Robin factors into any future canon, like anything that would have been repurposed from a Gen V season three, "I wouldn't get your hopes up, but I do think that there are other stories to be told in this universe, hopefully, that we can bring a lot of those characters in and keep telling their stories."

In the finale, Kimiko blasted Ryan, his father, Homelander (Antony Starr), and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) with her newly acquired anti-supe radiation beam, similar to the one used by Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). As Butcher and Homelander come to, Homelander tries to land a punch but finds himself way overmatched by Butcher, who is already a far more polished scrapper before injecting himself with compound V that gave him enhanced strength and tentacle powers. After Butcher delivered his killing blow to Homelander, the Boys observed the aftermath with Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) seizing control of Vought again. After rejecting Butcher, leaving him with nothing else but his final ace up his sleeve, the supe virus, Ryan renounces any further ties with him, embracing MM's family and last name. All five seasons of The Boys are available on Prime Video.

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