South Park Skewers Trump, Paramount Bosses in Brutally Funny Return

New deal? What new deal? South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone took on Trump, Paramount, and more in a brutally great return.

Well, that's definitely one way to kick off the new five-year extension of your overall deal with Paramount Global. By the time the final credits rolled on the Season 27 premiere of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park, any concerns that success would soften the long-running animated series were put down with severe satirical brutality. S27E01: "Sermon on the Mount" was about as current as you'll get for an animated series, covering everything from NPR to late-night host Stephen Colbert's firing. However, it was Donald Trump who was the target for the season opener, and the creative team didn't hold back.

From the size of his penis and obsession with paintings to the "Epstein Files," the digs at photorealistic Trump were relentless and brutal. Guess who Satan has as a new boyfriend? Yup, with Trump replacing Saddam Hussein, we're seeing Satan "trading up" in terms of dictators (though apparently not "measuring up" with Satan's ex in a very big/small way). As for those paintings, you need to go back and check them out for a genuine appreciation of how they mock Trump wanting to look "military" and something involving a sheep.

Oh, but don't think for one second that the folks who just inked a new deal with Parker and Stone, the parent company of Comedy Central, were going to walk away unscathed. Paramount Global's recent settlement with Trump over a 60 Minutes interview and the questionable reasoning behind the ending of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert would definitely be addressed. When Jesus returns to the town's classrooms, the people of South Park don't take too kindly to the move. The resulting riot brings a $5 billion lawsuit from Trump – you see where this is going, right? In case it wasn't clear enough, having two 60 Minutes anchors nervously announcing Trump's lawsuit with a ticking time bomb on the screen behind them, where the traditional stopwatch used to reside, helped set the tone.

See, it turns out that Jesus didn't want to come back, either… but He had to. "I didn't want to come back and be at the school, but I had to as part of a lawsuit and the agreement…You guys saw what happened to CBS! You really want to end up like Colbert? You guys gotta stop being stupid," Jesus tries to communicate with the townspeople without being overheard (another great moment), adding that Trump "has the power to sue and take bribes and can do anything to anyone." Unfortunately, because so many other organizations having taken a knee for Trump, the townspeople learn that a deal has already been made and they owe Trump $3.5 million, a PSA, and some "pro-trump messaging" to make things right.

Honestly, we couldn't do the PSA justice by describing it. It's disgustingly wonderful in all of the right and wrong ways. Of course, the tagline is spot-on: "Trump: His penis is teeny tiny, but his love for us is large." As for that end scene between Cartman (who does not take losing NPR well) and Butters, we can't help but feel like that was Parker and Stone speaking to one another with some final words in case things go "south" after the episode. Will Trump respond?

