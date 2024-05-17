Posted in: Comedy Central, Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: comedy central, paramount, preview, south park

South Park: The End of Obesity Images, Poster: Cartman Game-Changer?

Check out preview images and a key art poster for Trey Parker & Matt Stone's South Park: The End of Obesity, hitting Paramount+ on May 24th.

You would think by now that folks would learn that saying no to Cartman isn't really a smart move when he has his mind set on something. It looks like we're about to get another example of that on May 24th, when Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park: The End of Obesity hits Paramount+ screens in the U.S. and Canada (and the following day globally). In the streaming special, weight loss drugs (*cough*cough-Ozempic-cough*cough*) take the town by storm. But when Eric Cartman is denied access to the medicine – well, let's just say that's something he, Kyle, Stan, Butters & Kenny just won't stand for. Following the teaser from earlier this week (which you can check out above), we have the official key art poster and images to pass along – including one showing off… the new Eric Cartman?

South Park Creators Discuss Animated Series' Origins

Parker & Stone checked in with hosts Doug Herzog (former network executive at MTV, Comedy Central & FOX) & Jen Chaney (TV critic at New York Magazine/Vulture) on Basic!, a podcast series offering a look back to the glory days of basic cable history. While we don't want to spoil the episode for you because it's definitely a must-listen for fans interested in knowing a lot of the behind-the-scenes happenings, there were some highlights that we wanted to point out. First up, MTV passed on the series outright, while FOX was only interested if the series could be adjusted to focus on a family and not four kids (looking to apply to South Park what they thought it was about The Simpsons that made it work).

And at around the 21:20 mark, we have to give Herzog a ton of credit for throwing himself on his creative word by admitting that he tried to stop Parker & Stone from killing Kenny every week. That conversation segued directly into how Mr. Hankey, The Christmas Poo (S01E09), helped "mainstream" poop, as well as a great anecdote about how many a piece of poop was a bridge too far for one Comedy Central executive.

And then, starting around the 28:20 mark, the trio discuss the "The Gauntlet" short created for the 2020 MTV Movie Awards, spoofing Russell Crowe's Gladiator and John Travolta's Battlefield: Earth. When word hit that the short ended with a Cartman/toilet paper joke that wasn't too flattering to L. Rob Hubbard (author of Battlefield: Earth), Dianetics & Scientology, Isaac Hayes (Chef), who was a Scientologist, asked the show's creators if a Scienologist rep could see the short before it aired. Now, we get the backstory on how The Church of Scientology learned what was in the short at the same time as the rest of us did.

And here's your chance to check out the entire episode for yourselves – a "must" for any South Park fans:

Co-created by Parker and Stone, South Park: The End of Obesity is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios – with Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino, and Frank C. Agnone II executive-producing. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers.

