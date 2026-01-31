Posted in: Amazon Studios, Books, Current News, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Reacher

Reacher: Jack's Back This October in New Novel "Chain Reaction"

Set to release in October 2026, here's a look at what we know so far about Lee & Andrew Child's new Jack Reacher novel, Chain Reaction.

Article Summary Chain Reaction, the 31st Jack Reacher novel, releases October 2026 from Lee and Andrew Child.

Susan Turner, Reacher’s former ally, returns in a pivotal role for the first time since Never Go Back.

Story centers on a secretive invitation that draws Reacher into danger in Washington, DC.

Pre-orders are open now; here's what you need to know.

While we wait for the next season of his TV series, this year's Jack Reacher novel has been announced. "Chain Reaction" marks the first time co-author Andrew Child will delve into past continuity in the world of Reacher with the return of a recurring character. No, it's not Francis Negley, but Susan Turner, who previously appeared in "61 Hours" and "Never Go Back" when Lee Child was still writing the books on his own. Turner was the leader of the US Army 110th Military Police Special Investigations Unit, which Reacher used to head before he was turfed out by the Army. There's even a book trailer on Instagram that looks like it was generated by AI, announcing "Chain Reaction" will be out on October 20th.

Chain Reaction: A Jack Reacher Novel

Here's a look at the official teaser overview for the novel:

Washington DC. General Susan Turner needs help from the only guy she knows will get the job done right. Finding Reacher won't be easy. He's a wanderer. His trail will be faint. But it won't be impossible either. Reacher gets an invitation: a meeting with the general. Unnamed general, unnamed agency. Not the most attractive offer. But he's curious. Buckle up for a ride like no other…

There are so many thriller novels now whose cover features the back of a man walking away from the camera. I wonder who came up with that design idea and why so many different novels use it now, not just Reacher. How can we even tell the books apart anymore? The above is the cover of the UK edition of "Chain Reaction".This is the US cover, which also features the silhouette of a man who's probably Jack Reacher, but it seems even the designers are so bored they're showing a part of him as he's about to disappear from the cover itself.

Anyway, you can already pre-order Chain Reaction: A Jack Reacher Novel.

