South Park Writer Buys, Has Plans for Trump-Kennedy Center Domains

South Park writer/actor Toby Morton discussed purchasing trumpkennedycenter.org & trumpkennedycenter.com, and what he plans to do with them.

Just when Donald Trump and his lackeys believed they were getting a break from anything having to do with Trey Parker and Matt Stone's long-running and as popular as ever animated series, the shadow of South Park still continues to screw with them in the best ways possible. By now, we're sure you've heard that Trump loaded up the board of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (aka, Kennedy Center) so that he could make some changes – one of which was to change the name of the once revered institution to include his name: "the Trump-Kennedy Center." We've all been through Trump's need to have his ego stroked 24/7 before, during his first term, so seeing this go down isn't surprising. But what's impressive is how South Park writer and voice actor Toby Morton was not only able to see this coming months ago, but also made plans for when it went down.

Speaking with The Washington Post, Morton discussed what led up to his purchasing the domain rights to trumpkennedycenter.org and trumpkennedycenter.com. "As soon as Trump began gutting the Kennedy Center board earlier this year, I thought, 'Yep, that name's going on the building. The rest followed on schedule," Morton shared. In fact, Morton purchased the domains back in August, when Trump announced he would be hosting the Kennedy Center Honors – four months before the name change was announced "because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building," according to press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The writer routinely purchases political domains and creates satirical sites from them, and it appears that this is the route his newest domains will take. "It'll absolutely reflect the absurdity of the moment. Lots of surprises. Some things are truly hard to parody, though," Morton shared. "The Kennedy Center has always been a cultural institution meant to outlast any one administration or personality. It's meant to honor culture, not ego. Once it was treated like personal branding, satire became unavoidable."

Shortly after The Washington Post article was published, Morton took to Threads to share his thoughts on the reactions to the piece. "I'm so used to hate comments that these from the Washington Post article feel downright refreshing. Also, a few longtime heroes of mine are quietly on board now, which helps. PRO TIP: Maybe don't mess with an institution like The Kennedy Center? The support is growing. Watch this space."

