Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Opening Title Sequence Ep Titles Released

Here is the opening and episode titles for Derek Kolstad's Liev Schreiber and Kirby Howell-Baptiste-starring Splinter Cell: Deathwatch.

Article Summary Netflix reveals Splinter Cell: Deathwatch episode titles and opening title sequence ahead of October premiere

Starring Liev Schreiber as Sam Fisher with Kirby Howell-Baptiste in Ubisoft's gritty animated spy series

Derek Kolstad (John Wick) helms writing for this suspenseful adaptation of the iconic video game franchise

Explore Sam Fisher’s covert world with tense espionage, moral conflicts, and high-tech action in 2D animation

As we inch closer to the October 14th premiere of Derek Kolstad ("John Wick"), Sun Creature and Fost, and Ubisoft Film & Television's Liev Schreiber (Sam Fisher) and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Zinnia McKenna)-starring Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, Netflix has shared a special look at the animated series. First up, we have an official key art poster that offers a rundown of the season's episode titles. In addition, we have a look at the opening title sequence, followed by some previous previews of what's to come, and more – here's a look!

Based on Ubisoft's popular game franchise and produced by the developer, "Deathwatch" brings Sam Fisher's stealthy world to the small screen with a gritty new animated series. Co-directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet Daâge and bound for Netflix, the show follows the covert operations and moral conflicts of its iconic protagonist. With writing from Kolstad and music by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, the series promises espionage, tech, and tension in a sharply drawn 2D style. Now, here's a look back at the updated image gallery:

For those of you new to the franchise, Splinter Cell spotlights Fisher, a black ops agent working for a US government division called the Fourth Echelon. With the series set to debut this fall, the clip below begins ominously with a pair of goggles slowly sinking deeper into the water – before the teaser moves to the person we're assuming they belong to before what appears to be a black and white flashback to a scene where flowers are placed on the coffin of someone named "Douglas Shetland" (with "Beloved Father" inscribed on the wooden casket). "Once you get used to the shadows, you see bad people for who they really are. And they'll never see you coming for them," Schreiber's Fisher narrates – before a final cut at the end that we won't spoil.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is an animated adaptation of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, the award-winning series of espionage video games created by Ubisoft, with the first released in 2002. A series of tie-in novels following Fisher on his missions as a black ops agent was published in the mid-2000s. Stemming from Ubisoft Film & Television and animation studios Sun Creature and Fost, Netflix's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet-Daage. Derek Kolstad (John Wick) serves as the head writer, with Kolstad, Hélène Juguet, Hugo Revon, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft serving as executive producers.

