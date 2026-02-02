Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: harley quinn

Harley Quinn Star Kaley Cuoco Offers Update on Season 6 Status

While promoting Vanished, Kaley Cuoco offered an update on where things stand with a possible sixth season of HBO Max's Harley Quinn.

Article Summary Kaley Cuoco shared an update on where things stand with a possible Harley Quinn Season 6.

The creative team and Cuoco are eager to continue, citing the show's devoted fan base and bold writing.

Harley Quinn has become a standout animated series, praised for its edgy, innovative storytelling.

DC animation is expanding with new series, but Harley Quinn's future remains uncertain for now.

This March will mark one year since the fifth season finale of EPs Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern and Showrunner Sarah Peters' Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn hit our screens. Since that time, we've gotten some great news regarding how DC Studios is expanding its animation universe, with a Mister Miracle series adaptation on the way, a second season of Creature Commandos, and more. But what about a sixth season for the animated "Elseworlds" series? While running press for her new thriller series Vanished, Cuoco offered an update on where things stand.

Though the team behind the animated series is really hoping to do it, Cuoco noted that they "haven't gotten [season 6] confirmed yet" by DC Studios or Warner Bros. Animation. "There is a core fan base for this show and people love it, and I tell people too — I'm like, 'You've got to watch it. It's some of the best writing I have ever read.' I'll never forget when they gave me the first episode, however many years ago, when the guys were like, 'What do you think of this?' And I remember reading it, and I was like, 'Are we allowed to talk like this?' It was so racy and so insane. That has been another total joy," Cuoco shared with ScreenRant. "So if we can get six done — I know that everyone wants to do it — if we can get that done, we are going to do it. That is a huge goal."

When the series returned for its fifth run, Harley and Ivy were setting up shop in a new location: Metropolis – the home of all things Superman, Lois Lane, and the Daily Planet. But Harley and Ivy discovered that something sinister was at play and all was not what it seemed, with looming threats coming from Lex Luthor and his sister, Lena Luthor, plus fan-favorite Brainiac. Thankfully, Harley's crew of misfits and allies joined her take-no-prisoners approach to make things right in the DCU. Joining Cuoco and Bell were James Adomian as Bane, Diedrich Bader as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Ron Funches as King Shark, Stephen Fry as Brainiac, Natalie Morales as Lois Lane, JB Smoove as Frank the Plant, Alan Tudyk as Clayface & Joker, and Aisha Tyler as Lena Luthor.

Based on characters from DC Comics created by writer Paul Dini and artist Bruce Timm, Max's Harley Quinn is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Lorey Stories, and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The series was developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. Lorey serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner. Executive Producers are Halpern, Schumacker, Cuoco, Sam Register, and Katie Rich. Co-Executive Producer is Chrissy Romero – with Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and Ian Hamilton serving as supervising producers. Susan Ward also produces, with Jamiesen Borak and Leslie Schapira serving as consulting producers and Vidhya Iyer co-producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!