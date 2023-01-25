Squid Game: Netflix, Producers Defend "Challenge" Filming Conditions Netflix and producers Studio Lambert & The Garden are defending the Squid Game: The Challenge from reports of unsafe filming conditions.

When you're Netflix, and you find yourself patiently waiting for the second season of Director, Writer & Executive Producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's global phenomenon, why wouldn't you hold a reality competition series that finds contestants competing for the life-changing reward of $4.56 million based on a series of games inspired by the original show (along with some surprising new additions)? That's probably what the streamer thought last year when it started a casting call for Squid Game: The Challange. But now, Netflix is being accused of blurring the line between reality and scripted drama. According to a report, contestants faced freezing cold temperatures (with reports of frostbite) and medical issues during the UK filming of the "Red Light/Green Light" game, a competition that required long stretches of time where contestants remain motionless (though we're hoping the reality show had lightened up a bit on what happens if you get caught). In the report, one contestant described it as "like a warzone… people left in tears." For their part, the streamer and producers Studio Lambert & The Garden denied the reports, responding in a statement that "while it was very cold on set – and participants were prepared for that – any claims of serious injury are untrue." The statement continued, "We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures."

The 10-episode competition series is a co-production between Studio Lambert (The Circle) and The Garden (24 Hours in A&E), part of ITV Studios, and it will be filmed in the UK. Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt & Toni Ireland from Studio Lambert, and John Hay, Nicola Hill & Nicola Brown from The Garden will serve as executive producers. Here's a look at the final casting call video & "orientation video" inviting you to try your luck at Squid Game: The Challenge released last year:

And here's a look back to what Hwang Dong-hyuk had to say about the upcoming season, as well as at the teaser & key art that was released to officially confirm the show's return:

