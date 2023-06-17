Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 2, squid game

Squid Game Season 2 Teaser Announces New & Returning Cast Members

Not only do we have a teaser for the second season of Netflix's Squid Game, but we also have a look at new & returning cast members.

So the last time we checked in on how things were going with the second season of director, writer & executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game, it was February, and actor Lee Jung Jae (Seong Gi-hun) was sharing that they expected to be in front of the cameras beginning this summer, with a 10-month filming timetable in play. As for the storyline itself, Lee Jung Jae expected Seong Gi-hun and Lee Byung Hun's Hwang In-ho, aka The Front Man, to be "the central figures of this next story." Four months later, we're in the midst of the Netflix global fan event Tudum, and we've got some news to report. Yes, we have Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo returning – with new players Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Nuel, Park Sung-Hoon, and Yang Dong-Geun.

Here's a look at the newest teaser for the second season:

Squid Game Season 1: Come Face-to-Face with the Front Man

In the following previously-unreleased clip, viewers come face-to-face with the individual behind it all… Front Man, leader of the Masked Men & overseer of the Squid Game. Following that, we have a look back at what Hwang Dong-hyuk had to share about the upcoming second season:

Hwang Dong-hyuk checked in with THR in August 2022 to offer fans an update and discuss the pressures of the follow-up season to a show with a huge opening round. Sharing that he has "a deadline to finish writing season two of 'Squid Game' by the end of this year or early next year," He admitted feeling some pressure after the show became a global sensation and shared his approach to working on a project. "It would be a total lie if I say that I don't feel any pressure because so many people are waiting for season two, and season one was just too successful not to feel pressured by it," Hwang Dong-hyuk explained. "When I am actually writing the script, I really immerse myself in that world I created, and it feels less daunting to me. Once I sit in front of my laptop, I become part of the world that I created, and I totally forget about the real world that I'm in."

As for the second season's themes, viewers should expect Hwang Dong-hyuk says he's looking to have the story flow naturally from how things ended with the first season as opposed to trying to meet fans' expectations. "I've seen many reactions from people about the show, but I don't want to make season two as a response to those reactions. The philosophies I put in season one all naturally extend to season two. Instead of trying to meet the expectations of viewers, I just thought about the last moment when Gi-hun turned away from boarding the plane, and I thought about what he will do next," Hwang Dong-hyuk shared. "There will naturally be a flow of events that will lead all the way to the end of the season. I can't share any details yet, but you know that Seong Gi-hun has become a totally new person by the end of season one, so season two is going to be about what that new Gi-hun is going to do and how things will unfold with this new kind of character."

