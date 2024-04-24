Posted in: CW, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cw, lois lane, preview, season 4, superman, superman & lois

Superman & Lois Wraps Filming; Elizabeth Tulloch Shares Set Images

Superman & Lois has officially wrapped filming on its fourth & final season, with series star Elizabeth Tulloch posting images from the set.

After three seasons and a fourth on the way, Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin & Michael Cudlitz-starring Superman & Lois has wrapped filming on the series. We got the heads-up late on Tuesday when Tulloch shared a look at the message that was included at the bottom of her final call sheet from Todd Helbing, Brent Fletcher, Gregory Smith, Lisa Lewis, Ian Samoil, and Melissa Crich. "To the best cast and crew in television. Thank you for four seasons of tireless dedication, endless enthusiasm and your massive talent in making 'Superman and Lois' one of the best adaptations in the Superman mythology." With the series returning for its final run in the final, we're in the middle of the first of two stomach-punches to our "feels" – and we're expecting some heartbreaking posts over the next few days. But Tulloch was kind enough to share some looks from the set after series filming had officially wrapped for good – here's a look:

Earlier this year, CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz had some news to share during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Event about the fourth & final season of Superman & Lois. Noting that the series return would be "wasted" during the summer, Schwartz confirmed that the series will hit screens for its final run this fall. Teasing that the upcoming season is "going to blow your minds, Schwartz added, "I watched the first episode last night. It will make you cry."

But that wasn't the only bit of news that Schwartz made during the event, also noting that Superman & Lois was going to end with its fourth season no matter how well it did. Why? "They don't want a competing Superman product in the marketplace," Schwartz explained, referencing Warner Bros. Discovery & DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, written and directed by DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn. During a rollout of their short-term & long-term plans for their new DCU in January 2023, Gunn & Co-CEO Peter Safran said that they expect the series to run for "one or two more seasons" – with Gunn adding, "It's a show everybody likes, so it's going to keep going for a little bit."

Heading into the final season, the series faces an abbreviated episode count (10 episodes), reductions to the production's budget & writers' room, and departures of series regulars Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck & Sofia Hasmik (though some are already set to appear recurring or as guest stars). Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) has joined the cast as Amanda McCoy, a trusted ally of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor. CW's Superman & Lois is expected to kick off its final season sometime this fall. Douglas Smith (Big Love, Clarice) has been cast as Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, an extroverted 20-something known for being the 'life of the party' around the office. Despite being work colleagues with Clark, he's been unable to get him out of his 'awkward' shell. Unaware of Clark's super-secret, Jimmy's still determined to become his pal.

