Staged Series 3: Tennant, Sheen Returning; Neil Gaiman Set for Opener David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Georgia Tennant & Anna Lundberg are returning for BBC's Staged Series 3, with Neil Gaiman set for the opener.

You love them, you need them, and you can't live without them (okay, maybe a bit strong on that last one). So in our hour of need, we're learning that David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Georgia Tennant, and Anna Lundberg will be returning soon to BBC One & BBC iPlayer for a third series of the hit show Staged. Though no release date was announced, we do know that after a fallout with Michael and David, the director Simon tries his very best to get them to work on a project with him again. Do we need to tell you that it won't be an easy task to pull off? Created by Simon Evans and Phin Glynn, the show is written & directed by Evans and is an Infinity Hill & GCB Films production for BBC One & BBC iPlayer. Produced by Phin Glynn, Victor Glynn & Georgia Tennant, the BBC's Staged is executive produced by David Tennant and Sheen. As for who's set to appear and things like that, we thought it was too early to tell. Thankfully, bestselling author and the dude that Tennant & Sheen know from things like Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, was kind enough to drop a ten-ton hint on who the "special surprise guest" will be at the end of the first episode.

Now, it's tough to read into it too much without diving into mindless speculation. It's clear that the clues are there… somewhere. But where? If only we had another clue… some kind of sign… something from Gaiman that says, "It's me." Oh… wait… we do have that? Okay, well… check out Gaiman's tweet below with an early plug for the series opener (not that we needed a reason to check out the new round of episodes, so this is more like the cream cheese frosting on an excellent slice of carrot cake):