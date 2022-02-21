Star Trek: Discovery S04E10 Preview: First Contact with a New DMA

Well, at least fans of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery know that the series will be back for a fifth season. Now as to who survives to make it to a new season and just how much of the galaxy will be left by then remains to be seen, but things start to get a bit clearer in the following preview images, promo, and sneak preview for this week's S04E10 "The Galactic Barrier." And one of the biggest takeaways right from the start? Chelah Horsdal's President Laira Rillak is joining the Discovery on a first contact mission to the new DMA- a mission they may not be coming back from:

And here's a look at a promo for this week's chapter, followed by the most recent episode of the Wil Wheaton-hosted The Ready Room that also includes a sneak preview starting around the 23:00 mark:

In the first of the two following featurettes, we look back at some of the most heartwarming & heartbreaking couples in the "Star Trek" franchise. Following that, a clip celebrating the "no-Nahn-sense" style of none other than Rachael Ancheril's Commander Nahn:

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and recurring guest star Ian Alexander (Gray). Produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout & Roddenberry Entertainment, Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth executive produce.