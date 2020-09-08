Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer: The Galaxy Took a Hard Left

CBS All Access kicked off its online "Star Trek Day" series of panels with a focus on Star Trek: Discovery, with cast member David Ajala and co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise sharing (what they can) about the upcoming season. We learned earlier that the series would be beaming aboard the franchise's first non-binary and transgender characters: Blu del Barrio's non-binary character Adira and Ian Alexander's transgender character Gray. Sonequa Martin-Green kicked things off with what everyone's been waiting for since the season's 13-episode premiere date of October 15th was first revealed: the first look at the official trailer.

Landing more than 930 years into the future, our heroes look to re-establish the legacy of Starfleet after "the galaxy took a hard left"- as you're about to see:

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Season three premieres Thursday, October 15, on CBS All Access. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 13-episode third season will be released weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), and David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker). Michelle Yeoh guest stars as Philippa Georgiou. Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.