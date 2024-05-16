Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: discovery, paramount, preview, season 5, star trek, star trek: discovery

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Ep. 9: "Lagrange Point" Preview Released

Wil Wheaton's The Ready Room released a sneak preview for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Ep. 9: "Lagrange Point" - here's a look!

Article Summary Preview of "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 5 Episode 9 "Lagrange Point" is out, directed by Jonathan Frakes.

David Ajala discusses his character Booker with Wil Wheaton on The Ready Room podcast.

Captain Burnham leads a mission to recover a structure holding Progenitor power before the Breen.

Cast reflections on ending the series, praising legacy, fans, and the vision of a better future.

With another chapter of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery final season in the books, David Ajala (Booker) is checking in with Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and The Ready Room podcast to discuss his character's relationship with Sonequa Martin-Green's Burnham and his time on the series. Of course, the episode above didn't leave us without a preview of what's set to hit our screens next week – S05E09: "Lagrange Point" – directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes (and written by Sean Cochran & Ari Friedman). Along with the clip (beginning at around the 12:05 mark), we also have an overview to pass along – so consider the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign officially on and the overview waiting after the image spoiler buffer:

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 9 "Lagrange Point": After Moll and the Breen capture a mysterious structure that contains the Progenitors' power, Captain Burnham must lead a covert mission to retrieve it before the Breen figure out how to use it.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Previews & Overviews

The fifth and final season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery finds Captain Burnham (Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

"I can hardly believe that this mind-blowing journey with 'Star Trek: Discovery 'is ending," said Sonequa Martin-Green in a statement released with the initial news. "I'm astoundingly blessed by God to have played Captain Michael Burnham and to have taken part in a legacy alongside an extraordinary cast, phenomenal crew, and remarkable writing team. To our most supportive partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+, who insisted on making television history, I'm deeply grateful. I'm also deeply grateful for the creative collaboration with our showrunners Michelle Paradise and Alex Kurtzman, as well as Olatunde Osunsanmi and the incomparable team of executive producers. I will never forget how it felt to stand together as a show family, cradling the heirloom of 'Trek' with all those from the franchise at large and with the fans. The fans welcomed us into their hearts as we launched a new iteration of 'Trek' and an entire entertainment platform, and we'll never forget it. 65 episodes later, here's to the entire company of Star Trek: Discovery, to the show and its fifth and final season, to its beloved fans, and to all those who envision a better future. Let's fly… "

"As lifelong fans of Star Trek, it has been an immense honor and privilege to help bring 'Star Trek: Discovery' to the world," said EPs and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise in an extended statement when the news was first announced. "The 'Trek' universe means so much to so many – including us – and we couldn't be prouder of everything Discovery has contributed to its legacy, particularly with representation. If just one person sees themselves, or the possibilities for their future, in a new way because of Discovery, then we think we'd have made Gene Roddenberry very proud."

The duo continued, "Of course, there would be no Discovery without Sonequa Martin-Green and the extraordinary team of artists, both in front of and behind the camera, who have brought this show to life. Their passion and determination to make every episode special has been deeply inspiring; so too has their love and support for one another and their genuine love for 'Star Trek.' Discovery has truly become a family over the years – and we couldn't be more grateful to be part of it."

"To the fans around the world, thank you for joining us on this incredible journey," Kurtzman & Paradise added. "Your love for these characters and your excitement for every episode, every season, has meant the world to us. We can't wait for you to see what we've been working on for this final season; we appreciate your patience in the meantime and trust us when we say it'll be worth the wait. We love you all! LLAP"

The cast for the fifth season includes Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Joining the cast for the final season are Elias Toufexis as L'ak and Eve Harlow as Malinne Ravel. Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Kurtzman and Paradise serve as co-showrunners.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!