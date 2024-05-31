Posted in: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Games, Mobile Games, Octopath Traveler, Square Enix | Tagged:

Square Enix Reveals Several Mobile Game Updates For June 2024

Square Enix has released details to the new set of updates going out for multiuple mobile titles, as they appear in the month of June.

Square Enix has released details of new updates being added to four of its mobile games for the month of June 2024. This month, you'll see new content for Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe, and War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. All of them are minor events that will run for a few weeks, including a special crossover event. You can read the finer details from the devs below.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Players can add the new unit Bewitching Black Mage Lulu from Final Fantasy X to their roster of powerful allies until June 12. Additionally, players can obtain up to 30 Bewitching Black Mage Lulu fragments, NRG(50), and Ascension Pearl when they log on until June 5.

War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius features a new Final Fantasy VII Advent Children collaboration, taking place now through June 25, where players can receive the new TIFA (FFVIIAC) unit for free! Throughout the month, players can also obtain other Final Fantasy VII Advent Children characters, including Cloud, Kadaj and Sephiroth. May brought exciting rewards for new players and comeback players, granting Free 10x Summons for a chance at receiving Cloud(FFVIIAC), while June brings more Free 10x summons to celebrate the release of Sephiroth (FFVIIAC)! Beginning June 3rd through June 18th, new users will receive up to ten Free 10x summons for a chance to obtain Sephiroth (FFVIIAC) and players who have been away from the game for more than 14 days can receive up to an additional Free 10x summons for more chances at obtaining Sephiroth (FFVIIAC).

Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe

The 4th Anniversary Eve Celebrations Round 2 is here! Join the celebrations with two new summons, Romancing Festival Selma and Romancing Festival Cordelia. Players who partake and complete all the 4th Anniversary Eve Celebrations Round 2 missions will earn 3,000 jewels! There is also a Login Bonus that grants 3,000 jewels! Come and celebrate!

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent celebrates the return of the NieR: Automata crossover from now until June 12th! To celebrate the crossover return, players can partake in special tasks, login bonuses, and special sale packs! Players can also explore the Emberflame Story Part 3, where new bird keepers are available to obtain and accompany their travelers.

