Dark Fantasy Game Dros Announced For PC & Switch

RedDeer Games has taken on the publishing durings for the new dark fantasy game Dros, set to be released for PC and Switch soon.

Players can alternate between Captain and gooey Little Dros.

Dros features 40 crafted levels of puzzles, enemies, and platforming.

The game offers a unique soundtrack and a heartfelt narrative.

Indie game developer emergeWorlds has teamed up with publisher RedDeer Games to release their new dark fantasy game Dros. The game has you taking on two roles as the same character, as you'll swap between being a small pile of black goo and a shell of a bounty hunter. You'll explore diorama-like levels to solve puzzles and rid them of evil creatures lurking about. The game has a demo on Steam right now but no official release date beyond the word "soon" for Steam, GOG, Humble Games, and the Nintendo Switch.

Dros

Dros puts you in the boots and goop of Captain and Little Dros. Switch to Captain for "big" tasks like fighting through enemies, maneuvering heavy objects, and holding down pressure plates. For smaller tasks like sliding, wiggling, and squirming into areas Captain can't reach you switch to the small alchemical creature, Little Dros. Combine their skills and swap between characters seamlessly to solve puzzles and make your way to the top of the Alchemist's Tower. In your journey to climb the Alchemist's Tower, you'll come across many strange but lovable characters. Humans and Dros alike call the Tower home and many will work to either help or hinder your efforts to stop the Alchemist.

Handcrafted visuals. Every little corner of the Tower has been designed with great detail.

Unique soundtrack. We worked with electronic pioneer Arovane to make a soundtrack that weaves through the world.

Explore 40 levels each with their own puzzle mechanics, enemies, hidden rooms, and platforming.

Body Swap between Captain, a human bounty hunter, and Little Dros, a small gooey creature.

Play as two very different characters with their own strengths and weaknesses.

Amass Prima and gain new abilities.

Odd and often charming characters to meet and talk with.

Narrative with humor and a bunch of heart.

Collect diary entries to unlock story and endings.

New Challenges become available after you finish the game.

Speedrun to find special secrets.

