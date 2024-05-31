Posted in: Anime, Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: preview, suicide squad, Suicide Squad ISEKAI, warner bros. japan

Suicide Squad ISEKAI Spotlights Peacemaker in New Anime Trailer

Hitting screens in 2024, Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio released a new Suicide Squad ISEKAI profile trailer - this time, it's Peacemaker.

Anime fans who've been looking forward to hearing and seeing more about what Warner Bros. Japan & WIT Studio's Suicide Squad ISEKAI has to offer, July 4th is a date to keep an eye on. During Anime Expo 2024, the anime series will be spotlighted during a special panel presentation (alongside Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League). But for now, we have another character profile teaser for a member of Amanda Waller's team of "big bads," with the focus on Peacemaker – a self-described "superhero" who's actually a deadly vigilante with a very screwed up mindset when it comes to what it takes to achieve peace.

Directed by Eri Osada with a screenplay by Tappei Nagatsuki (Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World) and Eiji Umehara (Vivy – Fluorite Eye's Song), here's a look at an updated rundown of character profile teasers – including Harley Quinn, voiced by Anna Nagase; The Joker, by Yuuichirou Umehara; Deadshot, by Reigo Yamaguchi; and Peacemaker, by Takehito Koyasu. Following that, we have a look back at the most preview images for the upcoming anime:

With Tomoyasu Hotei providing the opening song ("Another World") and Mori Calliope responsible for the ED theme song "Go Getters," Suicide Squad ISEKAI is set to hit screens in 2024. Now, here's a look at the announcement trailer that was previously released:

In the crime-ridden Gotham city, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an "ISEKAI"! Harley and others go on a rampage after arriving in ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom's soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bomb on their neck explodes. The deadline is fast approaching. After negotiations with Queen Aldora, the condition for liberation was the conquest of the hostile Imperial army. They have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the front line of battle. They run; they die. They lose; they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and The Suicide Squad survive in ISEKAI? Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the "Suicide Squad" as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure! Let the party begin!

Produced by Warner Bros. Japan, Suicide Squad ISEKAI was directed by Eri Osada from a screenplay by Tappei Nagatsuki & Eiji Umehara. WIT Studios handles animation, with character design drafts from Akira Amano and character designs from Naoto Hosoda – with Kenichiro Suehiro running point on the anime's music.

