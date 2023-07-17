Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen, Review, season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen S02E02 "Hidden Inventory 2" Review: Gojo Simping Time

The second episode of Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 ("Hidden Inventory 2") hit our screens with some serious Gojo fan servicing.

The second episode of the new season of Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, "Hidden Inventory 2," aired this week with some Gojo fan service. Here is what we know so far: Gojo and Geto are to keep Riko safe from the groups targeting her and her assimilation-slash-merger with Tengen, who has the capacity to become an even greater foe. Also, Gojo is a Digimon fan… This definitely elevates our favorite white-haired boi to the top of the cool chart. Well, this episode shows not only humans simp hard over Gojo but also a class full of girls proves to us we are not alone.

Without wasting any time, Gojo and Geto take care of the respective offenders, leaving them asking for mercy. However, after Riko wakes up and asks to return to school, they are asked to keep her safe while letting her go about her life as she wishes. It seems the girl is very clear about her future, and while she is aware she will become Tengen, she also says Tengen will become her. I wonder how it really works and also what part it plays in how things currently are in the present. I like Riko and her maid Kuroi, but this being Jujutsu Kaisen, makes me very afraid of how things might turn out. I mean, we all remember Junpei last season, right? This will forever fuel my paranoia whenever I like a character.

In the meantime, Toji has placed quite a bountiful bounty on Riko with the hopes of tiring Gojo out before approaching himself and taking the girl and the money. I must say, Toji definitely gave me Ging Freecss' vibes with his parenting… I think Ging must be the anime dad I hate most, along with the Chimera dude from Fullmetal Alchemist. Oh yeah, you know who I am talking about. Anyway, he does seem to know what he is doing regardless of how messed up it actually is. I really am looking forward to seeing what his end game is and what his motivation is.

Things suddenly take a turn when cursed users start going after the school, and in the midst of everything, Gojo captures the hearts of Riko's classmates and teachers when he goes to get her; I just love Gojo fan service. I also love how the teacher tried to pass him her number. Very He gets cornered by a curse user as he is handling Riko. However, it seems to not be hard for him at all to see right through the enemy and beat him, even if he failed to properly manifest his reverse curse technique. Gojo, though does not let it ruin his spirit and laughs it off. The peace does not last long once Riko receives a text from Kuroi's phone with an image of Kuroi tied up. Like, was she not with Geto just a few minutes before? They had the upper hand when we last saw them, and suddenly this. Is this part of Toji's plan, too?

I will not lie; from the very first moment, I was paranoid with the very chill intro because we had all seen what has happened before. Jujutsu Kaisen clearly knows how to keep us on our toes and not know what exactly to trust. I want to know exactly how & when things turn into what we have in the present time. I am enjoying this snippet of the backstory. I also wonder if this is what leads to Gojo taking Megumi under his wing in the future as well. I have so many questions, and I am so excited to see what happens and curious about what is it that breaks up this team.

