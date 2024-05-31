Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Seven Knights Idle Adventure

Seven Knights Idle Adventure Releases New Seasonal Update

Netmarble has released a new update for Seven Knights Idle Adventure, as thet properly kick off the Summer seasonal events.

Four fresh characters join the fray, including swimsuit versions of May, Karin, and Shane.

Special events and check-ins offer players exclusive items from May 30 to June 26.

Gameplay extended with stages 16,001-16,800 and heroes now upgradable to Level 80.

Seven Knights Idle Adventure – Summer Festival

The Summer Vacance Carnival Event is now available through June 12 where players can obtain various rewards such as May (Swimsuit), Karin (Swimsuit), and May (Swimsuit) Portrait. These rewards are available through event currency, which can be earned by clearing missions. Biya Special Check-in Event (May 30 – June 26) offers players a chance to acquire rewards such as Biya and Biya Portrait upon logging into the game. Players can experience the Summer Festival Challenger Pass (May 30 – June 26) where they can obtain Karin (Swimsuit) and May (Swimsuit). The Master Pass is accessible from June 6 – 12, providing opportunities to obtain Rubies. Additionally, stages 16,001 – 16,800 have been added to the game, and the Max Level of heroes is now extended to Lv. 80.

Biya is a ranged-type hero with abilities that are useful for new players, including a buff that increases the Critical Hit rate for all allies when engaged in combat. She is also known for a stun debuff and a buff that increases her Critical Hit rate.

is a ranged-type hero with abilities that are useful for new players, including a buff that increases the Critical Hit rate for all allies when engaged in combat. She is also known for a stun debuff and a buff that increases her Critical Hit rate. Shane (Swimsuit) is a melee-type hero with a skill that pulls enemies and deals powerful AoE damage. She also has a buff that increases the bonus damage rate to her allies and herself.

is a melee-type hero with a skill that pulls enemies and deals powerful AoE damage. She also has a buff that increases the bonus damage rate to her allies and herself. Karin (Swimsuit) , a support-type hero, powers up her allies' viability. Her skills can increase allies' final HP and continuously recover allies' HP during combat. When Karin (Swimsuit)'s Critical Hit attack activates, she recovers all allies' HP.

, a support-type hero, powers up her allies' viability. Her skills can increase allies' final HP and continuously recover allies' HP during combat. When Karin (Swimsuit)'s Critical Hit attack activates, she recovers all allies' HP. May (Swimsuit) is another ranged-type hero who utilizes useful debuffs to destroy the enemy's formation. She can decrease the Critical Hit rate and the Critical Hit Rate Resist of the enemies damaged by her active skill. Additionally, her Critical Hit can decrease the Reduction Rate when activated.

