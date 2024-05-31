Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: Warframe

Warframe Revealed Jade Shadows Official Release Date

We now have a clearer picture of everything being added to Warframe in Jade Shadows, and we have a release date for June.

Article Summary Jade Shadows Warframe expansion launches June 18 with new Warframe abilities.

New Ascension mission type and Clan Operation Belly of the Beast revealed.

TennoCon 2024 details announced, with special voice guests and event schedule.

Heirloom cosmetics for Ember, deluxe Yareli skin, and game improvements coming.

Digital Extremes held their latest Warframe Devstream today, showcasing more from Jade Shadows and revealing the official release date. The focus of today's content was to show off the 57th Warframe's abilities, along with the new Ascension mission type and Clan Operation called Belly of the Beast. The team also went over what to expect out of TennoCon 2024 as they broke down the complete schedule and roster of special voice guests. They also dipped their toes into Soulframe as they revealed the first dedicated Devstream is on the way. We have more details below as the content will be released on June 18.

Warframe – Jade Shadows

Shine a light onto the dark mysteries around one of Warframe's most cryptic characters, the Stalker, in the latest narrative Quest, Jade Shadows. After Quest completion and newfound knowledge is gained, embody the 57th Warframe, Jade, the song of devastation. Acting in a support-type role, Jade channels her "angelic choir" inspirations to sing buffing solos for extra damage or shield regen, inflicting enemy slowdown, or pools of healing light. Cast her ultimate ability to take to the skies and remind the enemy of what true divine intervention is.

The Warframe team debuted footage of the new vertical mission type, Ascension. Escape the bottom layer of an enemy base by hijacking an enormous elevator while fighting off waves of opponents and stealing power cells to keep the lift rising. Acting as an epilogue to the Quest's story with a focus on the Ascension mission, the new Clan Operation: Belly of the Beast sends players back into the enemy base's depths. Gather together clan-mates to accomplish objectives and thwart the Corpus faction's latest experiments, unlocking new stylish energy aura Ephemeras once the community goals are met.

Ahead of TennoCon 2024, the third entry in the Heirloom line of cosmetics was teased for Warframe Ember and set to launch on July 20; alongside details for marketplace pricing changes, with the fourth Heirloom skin to be revealed at the show itself. Jade Shadows also brings a deluxe skin for Warframe Yareli as well as various quality of life improvements around Necramech acquisition, enemy power scaling, UI fashion recommendations, among others.

