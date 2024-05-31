Posted in: Digital, Movies | Tagged: digital streaming, Godzilla Minus One, netflix

Godzilla Minus One Now Available To Own Or Rent Digitally

Godzilla Minus One is now available to rent or buy on digital services, and on Netflix to stream as well if you like.

The film grossed $115 million globally against a $12 million budget.

Also available is a special black and white version, Godzilla Minus One Minus Color.

Director Takashi Yamazaki hints at an even more dramatic, kaiju-laden sequel.

Godzilla Minus One, the mega-hit, Academy Award-winning film, is now available to watch at home around the world. The film is available to stream on Netflix and to rent or purchase on digital services. The film became a worldwide phenomenon when released last winter, grossing $115 million worldwide on a budget of around $12 million. It is the best-reviewed Godzilla film of all time and won the Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects earlier this year. Also available on digital services is the black and white version of the film Godzilla Minus One Minus Color.

Godzilla Minus One Follow-Up Will Be Huge

Director Takashi Yamazaki has been teasing what a sequel will look like if he gets the chance: "I would certainly like to see what the sequel would look like," he says. "I know that Shikishima's war seems over, and we've reached this state of peace and calm – but perhaps [it's the] calm before the storm, and the characters have not yet been forgiven for what has been imposed upon them. I don't know that anyone has pulled off a more serious tone of kaiju-versus-kaiju with human drama, and that challenge is something that I'd like to explore," says Yamazaki. "When you have movies that feature [kaiju battles], I think it's very easy to put the spotlight and the camera on this massive spectacle, and it detaches itself from the human drama component."

After what feels like an eternity these days with the shrunken-down release windows, we can finally enjoy this film at home over and over again. A disc release would still be what I am most looking forward to, but this will do for now. What a time for Godzilla fans right now—this really is the golden age of the King of All Monsters.

Stop reading this, and go watch it now.

