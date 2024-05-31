Posted in: Games, Phantasy Star Online 2, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Drops Last June 2024 Update Info

SEGA has revealed more information about the June 2024 update for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, coming in a few weeks.

SEGA revealed new info about the next update coming to Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, as the final updates to the June 2024 update have been revealed. The latest NSG Headline livestream took place this week, as they put the final touches on this one, revealing new content for the Nameless City, new creative space themes, and a new quest on the way. We have more info from the team below.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – June 2024 Update

Progressing through Leciel's Investigation yields the discovery of a new area, the Nameless City. The protagonists are called by Crawford to meet Pharia, who seems…a bit off? Join the new Quest: Nameless City Exploration. The goal is to collect rewards by exploring Nameless City, collecting Exploration Points, and unlocking Chests. Exploration Points can be earned by defeating enemies or by touching Unlock Signs scattered around the field. There will also be Trials with many Unlock Signs.

The introduction of the Nameless CIty also includes new 11-star Rarity Eredemin weapon series and tons of new enemies. Defense is reduced in accordance with the Exploration Points players hold, and Points get halved when players are incapacitated. The key is to open Chests to consume Exploration Points periodically, and with additional new quests, the level cap will be raised to 90.

Far Eastern Creative Space Themes

The Creative Space will also offer new Far Eastern themes, with cherry blossoms and a sea of clouds. Items include new Japona Build Parts series to build Japanese-style buildings, Pharia and Zephetoo ARKS ID backgrounds, fantasy adventurewear and wedding dresses as well as new avatar items, and portable Holograms of sorcerous circles, auras, and tea sets.

Coming June 12: A Quest in Retem to Commemorate Sonic's Birthday!

Celebrate Sonic's 33rd birthday! Join a SEGA tradition; Phantasy Star Online has been celebrating the iconic blue hedgehog's birthday in-game since 2002. Objects of Sonic and friends—this time with Shadow—return to Central City again this year! Gather Rings and Chaos Emeralds placed in the course to earn more Quest Points;the more Points players earn, the more they enhance their abilities. Reach maximum enhancement and take on the powerful enemies that await at the end of the quest.

