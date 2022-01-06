Star Trek: Picard Filming Halted After 50+ Positive COVID-19 Results

In what's starting to feel a little too much like 2021, filming on Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard has been shut down over what is being reported as "more than 50" positive COVID-19 test results. The results were reported on Monday and impacted several zones- including the cast in Zone A. Production was immediately shut down on Monday and isn't expected to resume until early next week (though that will be determined as time gets closer and based on COVID factors). The season of the popular "Star Trek" series is expected to premiere sometime in February 2022.

Now here's a look at the teaser released back in September as part of "Star Trek Day" along with the news that the series has been renewed for a third season:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Picard | Season 2 Star Trek Day Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUhBOmtFYr8)

Now here's one of the previously-released teasers for the series' long-awaited return:

Here's a look at the first official teaser released in April for the second-season return of Star Trek: Picard, set to land on Paramount Plus in 2022:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Picard | Season 2 Teaser | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xk9F90wklRQ)

Star Trek: Picard Season 1 starred Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati, Isa Briones as Dahj, Evan Evagora as Elnor, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, Santiago Cabrera as Cristóbal Rios, Harry Treadaway as Narek. Special guest stars during the first season included Brent Spiner as Data, Jonathan Del Arco as Hugh, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Michael Chabon, Doug Aarniokoski, Dylan Massin, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers; Aaron Baiers and Kirsten Beyer serve as co-executive producers. Goldsman and Matalas serve as co-showrunners for the second season.