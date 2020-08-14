Star Trek: Short Treks Eps, Lower Decks Opener Available on YouTube

So are you a "Star Trek" fan but you're still not sold on CBS All Access? Have CBS All Access and love Discovery and Picard, but you're not sure you're into anthologies or the idea of an animated sitcom set aboard a starship? The streaming service is so confident that you'll love their expanded "Star Trek" universe that they're giving everyone some samples of Short Treks and Lower Decks to check out on YouTube for free. That's right, you can feast your eyeballs on the series-opener to Lower Decks, or to the following episodes of Short Treks: "The Brightest Star," "The Escape Artist" and "Calypso."

Best part? You can stay right here and check out the episodes below:

Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), "Star Trek: Lower Decks", a new half-hour animated comedy series, focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

Star Trek: Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Gillian Vigman as Doctor T'Ana, and Paul Scheer as Lt. Cmdr. Andy Billups.

"The Brightest Star": Before he was the first Kelpien to join Starfleet, Saru (Doug Jones) lived a simple life on his home planet of Kaminar with his father and sister. Young Saru, full of ingenuity and a level of curiosity uncommon among his people, yearns to find out what lies beyond his village, leading him on an unexpected path.

"The Escape Artist": Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson), back to his old tricks of stealing and double-dealing, finds himself in a precarious position aboard a hostile ship – just in time to try out his latest con.

"Calypso": After waking up in an unfamiliar sickbay, Craft (Aldis Hodge) finds himself onboard a deserted ship, and his only companion and hope for survival is an A.I. computer interface.