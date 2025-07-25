Posted in: Conventions, Events, Paramount+, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: star trek, Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Image Gallery: Hunter, Giamatti & More

With an SDCC panel on Saturday, here's an image gallery for Paramount+'s Holly Hunter & Paul Giamatti-starring Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Article Summary See the first image gallery previewing Star Trek: Starfleet Academy ahead of its SDCC panel on Saturday.

The newest looks include Holly Hunter, Paul Giamatti, and many more.

The series follows a new generation of Starfleet cadets facing challenges and unexpected threats.

Stay tuned for further Starfleet Academy updates from creators Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau during tomorrow's presentation.

Though tomorrow is the big day when Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau's Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti-starring Star Trek: Starfleet Academy gets the spotlight at San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount+ wanted to make sure you got an early look at what the latest addition to the "Star Trek" universe has to offer. Here's the image gallery that was released earlier today, and stay tuned for more on the series tomorrow.

Produced by CBS Studio, the streaming series introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves – and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

The series stars Holly Hunter as the captain and chancellor, Paul Giamatti (Billions) as the season's villain; Kerrice Brooks (My Old Ass), Bella Shepard (Wolf Pack), George Hawkins (Tell Me Everything), Karim Diané (One Of Us Is Lying), Zoë Steiner (Significant Others), and Sandro Rosta (The Harmony Test) as cadets; and recurring guest star Gina Yashere (Bob Hearts Abishola) as an academy instructor. Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Orphan Black) has also joined the cast as a recurring special guest star for the first season.

In addition, Tig Notaro ("Discovery"), Oded Fehr ("Discovery"), Mary Wiseman ("Discovery"), and Robert Picardo ("Voyager") have joined the series' cast. Notaro and Picardo join as series regulars, reprising their roles as Jett Reno and The Doctor. Meanwhile, Fehr and Wiseman are set as guest stars, reprising their roles as Admiral Vance and Sylvia Tilly. In addition, Rebecca Quin (otherwise known as professional wrestler Becky Lynch) joined the cast as a member of the Bridge crew.

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners – with Kurtzman expected to direct the first two episodes – and will executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber. The series premiere episode is written by Violo, with Star Trek: Starfleet Academy produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment – and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

