Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Director Offers Season 5 Filming Update

Thanks to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds director Jordan Canning, we have a clearer picture of how Season 5 production is shaping up.

Season 5 will consist of six episodes, currently filming as the series nears its Season 3 finale.

Canning previously directed three episodes, including season 2 fan-favorite “Charades.”

Season 4 preview teased at SDCC 2025 features a fun puppet twist for Captain Pike’s crew.

Okay, just so everyone's on the same page. We're nearing the end of the third season of Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, with a fourth season on the way. Meanwhile, we learned earlier this summer that the series would be back for a six-episode fifth and final season, with the final run currently in production. Thanks to director Jordan Canning (Schitt's Creek, Brilliant Minds), we're getting our best look yet at how things are going. With it being the final season, spoiler watch will now be in full effect more than ever. With that said, Canning was kind enough to share that they would be directing the second episode of the fifth season.

"Back in the (space) saddle 🐎🖖🏻," Canning wrote as the caption to their Instagram post, which also included an image from their office door confirming that they're directing the second episode of the final season. Canning is definitely no stranger to "Strange New Worlds," having helmed S02E05: "Charades," S03E02: "Wedding Bell Blues," and S03E08: "Four-and-a-Half Vulcans."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4: Puppet Preview at SDCC 2025

"There might have been an unexpected and terrible transporter accident," teased executive producer Akiva Goldsman on the stage at Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), after screening a Season 4 teaser previewing Mount's Pike as a puppet. "Which might have had some unexpected felt-like effects." Here's an early look at what's still to come:

In season three, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic "Star Trek," season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery with varying genres never before seen on any other "Star Trek."

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season also featured the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role of Dr. Roger Korby, and Martin Quinn's Scotty has been upped to a series regular.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

