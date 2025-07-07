Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Director Shares Season 4 Filming Update

Earlier today, director Jordan Canning offered an update on filming the fourth season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Okay, it's time to break out your scorecards to make sure that we're all on the same page when it comes to Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The hit streaming series has its third season debuting later this month, and we learned last month that the series would be ending its run with a six-episode fifth season. Everybody got that? Great! So, where does that leave things with Season 4? With the penultimate season currently filming, director Jordan Canning (S02E05: "Charades;" Schitt's Creek, Brilliant Minds) checked in with an image of a clapperboard and a caption letting everyone know that they were "halfway through" filming the fifth episode of the fourth season.

Here's a look at Canning's post from earlier today, followed by a look at what we know about the third season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds:

With a two-episode return set for Thursday, July 17th (with individual episodes dropping weekly after that), here's a rundown of the season's episode titles that was released earlier in the summer:

In season three, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic "Star Trek," season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery with varying genres never before seen on any other "Star Trek."

During the show's San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) presentation last summer, a first-look clip was released that finds the crew forced to become Vulcans to complete a mission – but let's just say that it doesn't quite work for Kane's Pelia. In addition, we learned that Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) had been tapped for the recurring guest star role of Dr. Roger Korby and that Martin Quinn's Scotty had been upped to a series regular.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season also featured the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth

