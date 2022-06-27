Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S01E09 Images Include Kirk Sighting

Another week, another bright & shiny new chapter of Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn & Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to preview for you. What follows is a massive preview image dump for this week's episode for S01E09 "All Those Who Wander" (directed by Christopher J. Byrne and written by Davy Perez) that includes some interesting appearances (like from someone with the last name "Kirk"). Following that, the newest edition of The Ready Room features host Wil Wheaton and guests Babs Olusankmokun (Dr. M'Benga) & Melissa Navia (Lt. Erica Ortegas) discussing the ramifications of S01E08 "The Elysian Kingdom" before offering a preview for this week's adventure. But first, let's get you those image galleries:

And in the latest episode of The Ready Room, Olusankmokun & Navia join Wheaton to discuss Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S01E08 "The Elysian Kingdom." The trio discusses acting in a fantasy world aboard the Enterprise and M'Benga's emotional arc this season. Plus, go behind the scenes on creating the Elysian Kingdom and get an exclusive interview with Christina Chong's real-life dog, Runa. But before Wheaton wrapped, he also offered a sneak preview of this week's episode S01E09 "All Those Who Wander" (beginning around the 27:35 mark):

With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds soon to be nine episodes into its first season's mission, here's a look back at the official trailer followed by a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer:

