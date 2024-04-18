Posted in: ABC, CBS, Opinion, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: donald trump, jimmy kimmel, opinion, oscars, stephen colbert, trump

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Take On Trump Over Oscars Comments

Stephen Colbert stepped up to defend Jimmy Kimmel, with both late-night hosts taking aim at Donald Trump over his recent (?) Oscars comments.

The media dust-up between ABC's 96th Annual Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel and ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump was something that was well-reported – about five weeks ago. With a minute or so to kill before Al Pacino made a total mess of announcing the nominees & winner for "Best Picture," Kimmel read what Trump posted about Kimmel's hosting job. After reading the message to the audience and jokingly asking them to guess which ex-POTUS wrote it, Kimmel offered the best response possible: "Isn't it past your jail time?" (clearly alluding to Trump's continuing legal woes). But as we said, that was some time ago – and yet, Trump felt the need to attack Kimmel once again for his Oscars hosting performance – and somehow found a way to confuse Kimmel with Al Pacino in the process.

On Wednesday night, Kimmel called out Trump for digging up the past – and for once again getting his facts wrong. But in the case of the Pacino/Kimmel confusion, the late-night host noted that could be the sign of some bigger issues. "He's not just wrong, but maybe, 'we should be worried about him wrong.' Like, 'maybe we should take the keys away from grandpa wrong,'" Kimmel joked. As for ratings being down, Kimmel noted that this year's broadcast saw a 4% increase over last year's broadcast (Nielsen: 19.5M this year, compared to 18.8M last year). In fact, Kimmel added that Trump may have helped him decide about hosting next year. "I don't know. That must be why they asked me to host the show again next year, which I wasn't planning to do but now I might," Kimmel shared – before adding, "Maybe – you know what – maybe you can watch on the TV in the rec room at Rikers with all the guys."

But it wasn't just Kimmel who went after Trump's delayed Oscars comments, with Stephen Colbert taking time out during his CBS late-night show to address the matter. "In the category of outstanding achievement in syphilitic, ramble, and a social media post. The winner is…" Colbert joked. "I look forward to his new campaign slogan, 'Trump 2024: They gave it to Green Book?'" As for Trump's comments directed at Kimmel, Colbert made it clear that late-night hosts have each other's backs. "Also, you keep my friend Jimmy Kimmel's name out of your weird, little, wet mouth," Colbert advised.

