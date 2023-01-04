Steven Moffat Would Write New Sherlock "Tomorrow" But One Problem

While we await a winner in Bleeding Cool's betting pool to see if we get a new episode of Steven Moffat's Sherlock or a new season of Bryan Fuller's Hannibal, Moffat has some thoughts to share on the prospects of those who wagered their life's savings on the Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman-starrer to see some serious cash anytime soon. Speaking with BBC Today in support of his West End play The Unfriend, had some promising things to say about a second season of Inside Man ("we're looking at the enthusiastically-nodded-about graphs and apparently [Inside Man] performed quite well"). As for Sherlock? Well, Moffat says he would start writing the duo's return after a five-year absence "tomorrow"… just one problem. "They're [Cumberbatch & Freeman] on to bigger and better things, but Martin and Benedict, 'please come back?'" Moffat joked. So, for now? It looks like Hannibal fans can start breathing a little easier…

Back in September 2022, Moffat spoke with The Guardian, where he covered a number of Sherlock-related issues, including defending Holmes' right to be "clever" and pushing back on accusations of sexism in "A Scandal in Belgravia":

Moffat on "Sherlock": What's Wrong with Being Smart & Clever? – "We don't think of shows like 'Sherlock' as dramas. We think of them as entertainment, as puzzle boxes. Nothing wrong with that, or at least I don't think so. But a lot of people do. They see what I do as merely 'clever.' My favourite review was one of 'Sherlock' that went: 'As ever, regrettably, it falls back on cleverness.' Falls back on? That was just my default position. Being smarter than you. The other one was: 'Why can't Sherlock just be ordinary?' Why? Maybe because ordinary wouldn't have made 'Sherlock' an international success."

Moffat on "A Scandal in Belgravia" Being More Sexist Than Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's "A Scandal in Bohemia": In response to Jane Clare Jones's original thoughts on the episode from The Guardian ("[She is] remade by Moffat [into a] high-class dominatrix saved only from certain death by the dramatic intervention of our hero. While Conan Doyle's original is hardly an exemplar of gender evolution, you've got to worry when a woman comes off worse in 2012 than in 1891."): "In the original, Irene Adler's victory over Sherlock Holmes was to move house and run away with her husband. That's not a feminist victory."