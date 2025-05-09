Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: golf, Stick

Stick Official Trailer: Apple TV+ Previews Owen Wilson Golf Comedy

Apple TV+ tees off Stick, a new sports comedy set in the world of professional golf and starring Owen Wilson as a former champ, on June 4th.

Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for its new sports comedy, Stick, starring and executive produced by Owen Wilson and created by Jason Keller. The 10-episode series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Wednesday, June 4, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through July 23rd, 2025.

In Stick, Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After the collapse of his marriage and getting fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets and future entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Peter Dager). Stick is a heartfelt, feel-good sports comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before. You could say, though, that you might have seen the "washed-up sports champ trains a talented kid and finds redemption as a father figure" arc before, and that's why you're going to watch it if that's the kind of thing you like.

In addition to Wilson and Dager, the ensemble cast includes Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer, and Timothy Olyphant. It features guest appearances from golf superstars such as Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, and more. Additional cameos include broadcasters Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman, Good Good's Matt Scharff, Brad Dalke, and Garrett Clark, as well as golf enthusiast Dan Rapaport.

Apple TV+'s Stick is showrun by Keller, who also serves as executive producer alongside Wilson, Ben Silverman for Propagate Content, and Entertainment 360's Guymon Casady. The series is also executive produced by Howard T. Owens, Rodney Ferrell, Drew Buckley, Lee Eisenberg, Natalie Sandy, Christopher Moynihan, Bill Callahan, Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, and Jaffar Mahmood. Faris, Dayton, and Mahmood serve as directors along with David Dobkin, MJ Delaney, and John Hamburg.

Stick premieres on Apple TV+ on June 4th.

