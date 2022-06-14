Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Images: Max, Eddie, Eleven, Steve & More

In less than three weeks, the highly-anticipated Volume 2 of Netflix & the Duffer Bros' Stranger Things 4 hits streaming screens, and it couldn't come soon enough. Last week, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Priah Ferguson, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Joseph Quinn, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour as well as Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer and executive producer Shawn Levy took part in a special "aftershow" to offer a deep dive into everything that went down. But that wasn't all, because they also dropped the teaser for Volume 2 previewing just how epic the final two episodes (clocking in at over four hours combined) are going to be. And that build-up to the season finale continued this morning with the release of six new preview images covering the battle from all fronts- take a look:

Now here's a look at a sneak preview of what's to come when Netflix's Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 hits screens on July 1st:

So if spoilers are no longer a concern, then why not spend a good 45 minutes or so hanging out with the cast & creative team as they take a deep dive into Stranger Things 4 Volume 1:

And here's a nostalgic look back at the first volume of Stranger Things 4 (currently streaming… like you needed to be told):

Netflix's Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner). Now without further delay, we return you to your continued repeated viewings of the official trailer for the fourth season:

It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Now here's a look at the letter shared by the Duffer Bros announcing the series' end with the fifth season, but teasing that more from the show's universe might be on the way:

Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Sweeney Todd), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart, The Binge), and Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great, Howards End) joined the cast of Stranger Things as series regulars. Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands, Westworld), Mason Dye (Bosch, The Goldbergs), Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In The Land of Blood and Honey), and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise, V) also joined in recurring roles. In addition, Brett Gelman's Murray Bauman was promoted to series regular. In addition, Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), Myles Truitt (Black Lightning), Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South), and Grace Van Dien (The Village) joined the cast.