Stranger Things 5: Get to Know Nell Fisher & Jake Connelly (VIDEO)

The Duffer Brothers' Stranger Things 5 team gave viewers a chance to get to know new cast members Nell Fisher and Jake Connelly via video.

With expectations high that we will be learning a lot about Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5 when Netflix's Geeked Week rolls around next month, production on the fifth and final season rolls ons. Now, if we're doing our calendar math correctly, we might just be getting another two-weeks-in-review image gallery from Ross Duffer later this week. But before we get to that, the show's in-production Instagram broadcast channel shared two videos that give us a chance to get to know two of the newest cast members a little more – Nell Fisher and Jake Connelly.

Here's a look at what Fisher and Connelly had to share about the experiences so far – followed by a look back at some previously shared thoughts on the final season from the Duffer Brothers:

And don't forget that Alex Breaux and the amazing Linda Hamilton have joined the cast for the fifth and final season – here's a look back at the video announcing Hamilton's casting:

Stranger Things 5 "Like Season One on Steroids"

During an interview with The Guardian, Ross & Matt discuss the pressures of ending the series in a way that works creatively and satisfies the audience's expectations and how this final run with these characters will feel "like season one on steroids."

"The nine hours that precede the ending can be amazing. But if you stumble at that one-yard line, people will never forgive you for that. And they'll forget the previous nine hours of awesomeness! So it's amazing what they will forgive if you score a touchdown at the end," Matt Duffer explained when discussing their feelings on how series finales are viewed. "Endings of shows are like opening a restaurant in terms of the success-failure rate – there's an 80% failure rate, I'd say. But I think one very particular way to fail is to attempt to appease everybody."

Matt continued, "We have a huge variety of fans that span a huge age range, and I'm sure they have all their own ideas of how they want the show to end. But we're not consulting social media on this. Then you just hope and pray that it resonates. But it was funny: once we got there, it just felt right, and we're going to go for it!"

As the duo had stated previously, the universe will live on after Stranger Things 5 – but the characters that viewers have grown to love & connect with will see their stories end with the fifth season. With that much on the line, the Duffer Brothers aren't going out quietly. "This season – it's like season one on steroids. It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That's it," Matt shared – before adding, "Outside of the play. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play."

