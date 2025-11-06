Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things 5 Opening 5 Minutes Preview Early Will/Vecna Encounter

The opening five minutes to Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5 take us back to November 12, 1983, for a big reveal.

Article Summary Stranger Things 5 opens with a major Will/Vecna moment set on November 12, 1983, teasing big secrets.

First five minutes of Stranger Things Season 5, Episode 1: "The Crawl" previewed for Stranger Things Day.

The Duffer Brothers promise a season as massive as eight blockbuster movies, yet deeply personal for the cast.

Stranger Things universe will keep expanding, with more stories already in development by the creators.

With today being "Stranger Things Day," what better time to drop the first five minutes of Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5? With the first volume set to hit later this month, we're getting an eye-opening (and jaw-dropping) look at the opening to S05E01: "The Crawl."

As you can see from the screencap above, we have a feeling that fans will be combing through their conspiracy theories from all the way back to the first season:

Stranger Things 5 "Eight Blockbuster Movies": Showrunners

Stranger Things 5 Will Be "Like Eight Blockbuster Movies" But Also a "Personal Story": "We spent a full year filming this season," Ross shared during Netflix's big event to roll out its 2025 slate. "By the end, we had captured over 650 hours of footage. So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It's like eight blockbuster movies. It's pretty, pretty insane." Matt added, "At the same [time], we think it's — or hope it's — our most personal story. It was super intense and emotional to film — for us and for our actors we've been with for so long. And we've been making it together for almost 10 years now. There was a lot of crying. There was so much crying. The show means so much to all of us, and everyone put their hearts and souls into it. And we hope — and believe — that passion is going to translate to the screen."

The "Stranger Things" Universe Is Far From Ending: "There are more Stranger Things stories to tell and in the works," Matt shared, following up on what the Duffer Brothers have discussed since the final season of the franchise series was announced. "It's a bit early at this point to talk about them, but we're deeply involved in every one. It's very important to us that anything with the 'Stranger Things' name on it is of the highest quality and not repetitive, that it has a reason to exist and always blazes its own path. And also, it needs to basically just be awesome — or we need to think it's awesome. And there are a lot of what we think are awesome things in the pipeline."

We're looking at Episode 1: "The Crawl," Episode 2: "The Vanishing of …," Episode 3: "The Turnbow Trap," Episode 4: "Sorcerer," Episode 5: "Shock Jock," Episode 6: "Escape from Camazotz," Episode 7: "The Bridge," and Episode 8: "The Rightside Up." You can check out the title tease above, and a "fan edition" of a behind-the-scenes set visit below. And don't forget that Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and the amazing Linda Hamilton have joined the cast for the fifth and final season. The first volume arrives on November 26th, followed by the second volume on December 25th and the series finale on December 31st.

