Stranger Things 5 Production Listing Offers Insight Into Filming Start A production listing seems to be in line with David Harbour's comments about the start of filming on The Duffer Brothers' Stranger Things 5.

So the last time we checked in to see what was going on with Ross Duffer & Matt Duffer's Stranger Things, series star David Harbour dropped a big update on the fifth & final season at Middle East Film & Comic Con. During a panel discussion, Harbour shared, "I've got a couple more months to train" for both the Netflix series and his upcoming turn in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts before adding this about when the final season would begin filming, "We start shooting that in June, though. And that will be the final season." Now, thanks to a weekly production list update, we're getting a clearer picture of when filming will start. In the following screencap, you can see that May 15, 2023, is listed as a shoot date in Atlanta, Georgia. That would be in line with what Harbour mentioned considering that there could easily be preliminary work/filming that needs to be done that wouldn't require Harbour to be available. Here's a look:

And here's a look back at a video of Harbour confirming that filming is expected to start in June, courtesy of Stranger Things Spoilers:

Matt & Ross Duffer Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."