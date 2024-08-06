Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: broadway, netflix, nyc, stranger things, stranger things: the first shadow

Stranger Things: The First Shadow Hits Broadway Beginning March 2025

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will begin Broadway previews in March 2025 - here's what you need to know about tickets and more.

Directed by Stephen Daldry (with co-direction by Justin Martin) from an original story by Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Jack Thorne & Kate Trefry, Stranger Things: The First Shadow has not only been the talk of London's West End but also winning over fans and critics alike. Now, the prequel theatrical production is heading to Broadway next spring – with previews getting underway at the Marquis Theatre in New York City beginning on March 28, 2025 (and opening night eyed for April 2025). With Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions producing, the play includes a number of younger versions of the show's familiar faces – including Winona Ryder's Joyce and David Harbour's Hopper. Make sure to check out the trailer above and register to get first access to purchase tickets when they become available.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow – A Look at the West End Production

In this previously released look behind the scenes of the live production, the Duffer Brothers explain why "there's definitely more story to tell here" when it comes to the backstory of the global phenomenon. From there, the cast & creative minds behind Stranger Things: The First Shadow take us into the process of bringing the streaming series universe to the stage – along with some great looks at how it's all coming together. And did we mention how it might also contain some clues to what's still to come with the final season? Following that, we also have an official trailer for the prequel play that spotlights Henry Creel's (Louis McCartney) dark and tragic journey:

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

The cast includes Shane Attwooll (Chief Hopper), Kemi Awoderu (Sue Anderson), Chase Brown (Lonnie Byers), Christopher Buckley (Bob Newby), Ammar Duffus (Charles Sinclair), Gilles Geary (Ted Wheeler), Florence Guy (Karen Childress), Max Harwood (Alan Munson), Michael Jibson (Victor Creel), Oscar Lloyd (James Hopper Jr.), Louis McCartney (Henry Creel), Isabella Pappas (Joyce Maldonado), Matthew Pidgeon (Principal Newby), Calum Ross (Walter Henderson), Maisie Norma Seaton (Claudia Yount), Patrick Vaill (Dr Brenner), Lauren Ward (Virginia Creel), Ella Karuna Williams (Patty Newby), and Anika Boyle, Faith Delaney and Imogen Turner (alternating the role of Alice Creel); with Tricia Adele-Turner, Lauren Arney, Samuel Baxter, Reya-Nyomi Brown, Patricia Castro, Lydia Fraser, Isaac Gryn, Mark Hammersley, Benjamin Lafayette, Tom Peters, Kingdom Sibanda, Tiana Simone, Danny Sykes and Meesha Turner.

Stemming from Netflix & Sonia Friedman Productions, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry with co-director Justin Martin, set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, original music composition, orchestration, arrangements and supervision by D.J. Walde, illusions design & visual effects by Jamie Harrison & Chris Fisher, video design & visual effects by 59 Productions, choreography by Coral Messam, movement direction by Lynne Page, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, technical director is Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates, props supervision by Mary Halliday, dialect by William Conacher, fight direction by Kev McCurdy, casting by Jessica Ronane Casting CDG with additional casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG, and international casting consultancy by Jim Carnahan.

