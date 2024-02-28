Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV | Tagged: nbc, suits, suits: l.a., suits: la

Suits: L.A.: Lex Scott Davis Joins Cast of NBC Spinoff Series Pilot

Lex Scott Davis (Florida Man, Rebel) has joined Stephen Amell & Josh McDermitt as co-lead on NBC's spinoff series pilot for Suits: L.A.

It's been a pretty busy month for fans of Aaron Korsh's Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty & Gina Torres-starring series Suits. As the original series continues burning up the streaming charts, NBC's pilot for the spinoff series Suits: L.A. has been rolling out some pretty impressive casting news. First, we learned that Arrow star Stephen Amell had been tapped to lead – followed by the news that The Walking Dead star Josh McDermitt would be joining him as co-lead. Now, we've learned that Lex Scott Davis (Netflix's Florida Man, ABC's Rebel) has joined the cast opposite Amell & McDermitt as the female lead. Davis' Erica Rollins is described as a savvy and strong-willed rising star who works for Amell's Ted Black. She's shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates only to admire some of them for not having any. Production is expected to get underway in late March in Vancouver.

Suits: L.A. is expected to spotlight Amell's Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself – and now represents some of the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. According to the logline for the series, Black's firm "is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is happening while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved." McDermitt will play Stuart Lane, an "energetic, powerful, focused and self-absorbed" friend of Black's who founded the L.A. law firm Black Lane Law fifteen years ago to specialize in criminal and entertainment law.

