The Boys Star Jack Quaid Shares Touching, Bloody Series Wrap Message

The Boys star Jack Quaid posted a very bloody image gallery and a very heartfelt message in honor of the series wrapping for the final time.

Article Summary Jack Quaid shares an emotional goodbye as The Boys finishes filming its fifth and final season.

The cast and crew reflect on years filled with intense, bloody action and unforgettable memories.

Showrunner Eric Kripke opens up about the pressures and challenges of crafting a great series finale.

Kripke reveals inspiration drawn from Breaking Bad's approach to tying up major storylines.

Though we're going to get to hear a lot more from them once the press cycle starts for the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys gets underway, there's no getting past the emotional hit that the cast, creators, and production team took this week with the news that the series has wrapped filming for its last time. Since the news hit earlier this week, a lot of folks have taken to social media to share their thoughts about the moment and images from their time on the series. Earlier today, Jack Quaid stepped up to let "this incredible cast and crew" know how much they've meant to him.

"That's a series wrap on Hughie Campbell and a series wrap for [The Boys]! 5 seasons covered in blood & I wouldn't change it for the world. Words truly can't express how much this show means to me, but the only word that comes relatively close is 'family.' This show, this incredible cast and crew, are my family. I love them with all my heart and the only thing keeping me relatively sane right now is the knowledge that they're all fucking stuck with me for life," Quaid began the caption to his Instagram post, which also included a very touching (and bloody) gallery of images from over the years. "I'll have a lot more to say down the road, but I'll leave you with this: I can't wait for you to see this amazing final season. Everyone truly crushed it. Thank you for watching. We'll see you soon." Here's a look at Quaid's post, followed by Kripke discussing the pressures that come with crafting a series finale:

The Boys: Eric Kripke Feels "A Fair Amount of Terror" About Finales

During Sony's "Creator to Creator" podcast, Kripke and Shawn Ryan (The Night Agent) had a chance to share what life is like as a showrunner, and if there were two people who have the resumes to have this conversation, it's Kripke and Ryan. Beginning at around the 33:50 mark in the clip above, The Boys showrunner reveals his mindset in terms of crafting a series finale that remains true to the show's creative vision while satisfying the faithful viewers. "I am in a fair amount of terror about a series finale," Kripke shared. "You can count in one, maybe two hands, the truly great series finales… the graveyard is literally filled with terrible series finales."

Kripke continued, "How do you tie up the stories? How do you do it in a way that is emotional and satisfying? How do you do it in a way that creates — frankly — the illusion that some detail that you dropped in Season 1 or Season 2 is now suddenly coming back to pay off?" He continued," You could have the greatest show for years, but if you stiff that ending, and that's what's sending everyone out in the parking lot, they go, 'Oh, maybe that show wasn't that good'."

Regarding series finales that hit and hit hard, Kripke shared what he learned from writers and how they approached the lead-up to Breaking Bad S05E16: "Felina" (written and directed by series creator Vince Gilligan). "'Breaking Bad,' to me, is as good as a show gets, and I was able to ask some of those writers, I'm like, 'The way you tied everything together, how did you do that?' And they said, 'Oh, we had just a list of loose ends on our board that we had no idea what to do with them, that we would keep compiling over the seasons. And then when it came time to do the final season, we would just start checking them off of like, how do we pay them off, cuz we're gonna look like geniuses because the Season 2 storyline becomes this.'"

