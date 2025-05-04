Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: suits: la

Suits LA Season 1: Here's Your S01E11: "Tearin' Up My Heart" Preview

Check out our updated preview of tonight's episode of NBC's Stephen Amell and Josh McDermitt-starring Suits LA, S01E11: "Tearin' Up My Heart."

This week's episode of NBC and Aaron Korsch's Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Lex Scott Davis (Florida Man), and Bryan Greenberg (The Mindy Project)-starring Suits LA features Patton Oswalt, Brian Baumgartner, and Yvette Nicole Brown. If that's not reason enough to check out what S01E11: "Tearin' Up My Heart," we have a feeling the official overview, episode trailer, image gallery, and sneak peek will fill you in on all of the big storyline moves in play for tonight's episode:

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 11: "Tearin' Up My Heart" Preview

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 11: "Tearin' Up My Heart" – Ted (Stephen Amell) must deliver on a request from client Patton Oswalt; Amanda (Maggie Grace) goes to Erica (Lex Scott Davis) for help defending a star accused of attacking her dad; Stuart's (Josh McDermitt) accident causes him to a spiral; in the past, Ted and Eddie (Carson A. Egan) go to Los Angeles for Stuart's bachelor party. Directed by Erskine Forde and written by Jon Cowan.

Set in the same universe as the original series, the spinoff spotlights Amell's Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself – and now represents some of the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. Black's firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is happening while events from years ago that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved slowly unravel.

McDermitt will play Stuart Lane, an energetic, powerful, focused and self-absorbed friend of Black's who founded the L.A. law firm Black Lane Law fifteen years ago to specialize in criminal and entertainment law. Davis' Erica Rollins is described as a savvy and strong-willed rising star who works for Amell's Ted Black. She's shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates only to admire some of them for not having any. Greenberg's Rick Dodsen is Ted Black's protege in the entertainment division of Black Lane Law. Slated to be promoted, Rick is determined to stay one step ahead of his rival, Erica Rollins (Davis).

With UCP serving as the studio and Victoria Mahoney having directed the pilot, original series creator Aaron Korsh executive produces NBC's Suits LA alongside David Bartis and Doug Liman via their Hypnotic production banner and Gene Klein, who were EPs with him on the original series.

