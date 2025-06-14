Posted in: ABC, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, schoolhouse rock

Schoolhouse Rock! "No More Kings" Feels Pretty Appropriate Today

With "No Kings" rallies across the U.S. today to protest Donald Trump, it seems like a good time to share Schoolhouse Rock! "No More Kings."

While Donald Trump was busy turning the U.S. Army's 250th birthday parade into a North Korean-themed military birthday party to himself (with embarrassingly tiny turnout), a whole lot of folks in cities across country turned out to let Trump and his cabinet of monstrosities that "No Kings" is what this country is all about. As AI and bad photoshopping grind away on manufacturing a lot of six-fingered folks to fill up Trump's parade route, we thought we would remind you of an important lesson that ABC's Schoolhouse Rock! taught us 50 years ago that seems pretty relevant to today. For those of you who don't know or forgot what Schoolhouse Rock! was, it was a series of animated shorts that used to air during ABC's Saturday morning kids' programming lineup. With an original run that lasted from 1973 to 1985, the short were the perfect combination of fun and educational, with songs that covered a wide range of subjects, from grammar, science, and economics, to history, mathematics, and civics.

But what does that have to do with Trump and "No Kings"? We would direct your attention to 1975's "No More Kings" (performed by Lynn Ahrens and Bob Dorough, with music/lyrics by Ahrens; animation and design by Kim and Gifford Productions – Paul Kim and Lew Gifford). The first offering under "America Rock," the animated history lesson kicks off with the pilgrims setting up shop in America, before the focus shifts to the Boston Tea Party and the colonies' efforts to declare independence from the tyranny of British rule. Clocking in at around three minutes, it doesn't take long for anyone who doesn't worship Trump to see the direct connections between the past and today. It's almost like it's trying to tell us that we're currently doomed to repeat the past because we didn't learn from it. Hmmm… sounds familiar…

