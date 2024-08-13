Posted in: Netflix, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, season 2, supacell

Supacell Season 2 Set to Take Flight; Rapman on What's Still to Come

Netflix announced that Rapman's Supacell will be back for a second season, with the series creator teasing what viewers can expect.

Just before the credits rolled on Netflix and series creator Rapman's Supacell, Michael (Tosin Cole) made it crystal clear to superpowered allies Andre (Eric Kofi Abrefa), Rodney (Calvin Demba), Sabrina (Nadine Mills), and Tazer (Josh Tedeku), that folks are going to pay for what's been done (sorry, we're avoiding spoilers) after a season of time-twisting lies, conspiracies, and murder. Well, viewers won't have to just imagine what Michael meant when he said, "They're all gonna fucking pay," with the streaming service confirming that the series will be back for a second season. And just to make sure fans know where things stand, Rapman reassured them that he already knows how the overall story plays out.

"I've always had it [mapped out] to Season 3. I know how Season 2 ends," Rapman shared during an interview prior to the first season's premiere. "I've got stuff planned for this story. I've had this in my head for years, so I'm ready to go." Could some of that "stuff" include a major personality change for Michael after the losses he suffered? "You can have the nicest person in the world. You push that person too far, and that person has the extraordinary power? You could create something very dangerous," Rapman added. But Michael is only one of five stories to be told when the series returns – and the series creator makes it clear that they're just getting started. "'Supacell' Season 1 is my 'Batman Begins.' It's a prequel of what they'll be like. Season 2 is when you really see what they become. That future you saw at the end of the pilot in London, that exact future doesn't exist anymore. They've changed everything. It's going to be interesting when we get into the writers' room."

