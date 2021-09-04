Supergirl Season 6 E10 Preview: Nyxly Complicates Matters for Kara

Before we head into a preview for next week's episode of The CW's Supergirl, a quick heads-up for viewers out there. On October 16th during the global fan event DC FanDome, the Melissa Benoist-starring Arrowverse series will be honored with a look back at its' six-season run so make sure to check that out. But until then, there's the preview for "Still I Rise" to deal with. Supergirl's (Benoist) efforts to make a difference hit a roadblock in the forms of red-tape reality and a really-badly-timed appearance by Nyxly (Peta Sergeant). While Kara's dealing with that nightmare, Nia aka Dreamer (Nicole Maines) spends some quality time with her mother (Kate Burton) for further training- and some truths.

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 10 "Still I Rise": NIA SPENDS TIME WITH HER MOM – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) intervenes when a building in the Heights that was set aside for low-income housing is suddenly at risk to be sold to a major corporation. Supergirl recruits Orlando (guest star Jhaleil Swaby) to help her win over the city, but things go awry when Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) shows up. Meanwhile, Nia (Nicole Maines) trains with her mother (Kate Burton). The episode was directed by Jesse Warn, with story by Jess Kardos and teleplay by Nicki Holcomb & Jen Troy.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supergirl | Meant To Be | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJA13pLJAoM)

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).